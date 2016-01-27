Supply chain rumours say Apple has slashed its Watch forecast for 2016

Apple has reportedly slashed its Apple Watch forecast for 2016 due to “weaker than expected shipments” in the device’s first year on sale.

According to DigiTimes, Apple planned to expand Apple Watch production to a second supplier, but decided to stick with its current manufacturer “as volumes will not be high.”

Apple famously does not report Apple Watch shipments, like it does for the iPhone and Mac, and weak sales would be one reason why.

The second-generation Apple Watch will enter mass production in the second quarter of 2016, according to the report, suggesting that new hardware won’t be announced until the second half of the year, most likely at an event in September.

DigiTimes has a spotty track record when it comes to Apple rumours, although its Asian supply chain sources have coughed up clues to Apple’s product plans in the past.

However, the DigiTimes report lines up with recent news first reported by Mark Gurman that Apple is planning to reveal new Apple Watch hardware at an event in September. The second-generation Apple Watch is expected to be thinner, and may include a camera so users can make video calls from their wrist.

Rumour has it we’ll see new software and band options for the watch (but not hardware) at a separate event in March.

