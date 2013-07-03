A Bunch Of Wall Street Hotshots Are Judging An Investment Idea Contest With A $50,000 Cash Prize

50 thousand dollars is a game-changer, wouldn’t you agree?



For the second year, the Value Investing Congress (VIC), a massive investment idea conference, and SumZero, an online community of investment professionals, are sponsoring the Value Investing Challenge — a chance for young investors to share their best idea with a panel of professionals and see how it measures up.

This year things are little different than last year, though. The first prize winner doesn’t just get to speak to the VIC alongside big names like David Einhorn and Bill Ackman (they spoke last year), they also get $50,000 cash, 1 free year’s subscription to FactSet (the sponsor of the Challenge), and free attendance at the VIC’s investing workshop.

The 2nd place winner gets all that, but a $10,000 cash prize, and the third place winner gets all that but a $5,000 prize.

Obviously this is serious stuff — the only catch is that you have to be a member of the SumZero community and be currently working at an investment firm (they want these ideas to be actionable).

Other than that, anyone’s free to enter the contest starting July 15th (get more details here). The New York Value Investing Congress is scheduled for September 16th and 17th.

“What we’re trying to do here is reduce the barriers to entry associated with AUM and firm pedigree and open up a grand channel for great thinkers no matter where they work,” said Nicholas Kapur, Senior Vice President of SumZero. “It’s about research.”

Win or lose all contestants will get their work evaluated by some of the brightest minds in the game. Check out the list of judges:

Alexander Roepers (Atlantic Investment Management)

Jamie Mendola (Scout Capital)

Lisa Rapuano (Lane Five Capital Management)

Manny Singh (Tiger Management)

Mohnish Pabrai (Pabrai Investment Funds)

Zeke Ashton (Centaur Capital)

Whitney Tilson (Kase Capital)

And just as a reminder, last year’s winner was Ryan Fusaro, a young analyst at LionEye Capital. Since winning based on his long call on Jack in the Box he’s been named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30.

As for his call, Jack in the Box is up 48% since Fusaro spoke last October.

So if you’re going to win, you better come correct.

