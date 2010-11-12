How To Build An iPhone App Without Hiring A Developer

You want your business to get in on the hot iPhone app trend.



Problem: You can’t shell out thousands of dollars for a developer, and you don’t want to learn Cocoa, the iPhone’s programming system.

Solution: Have an online service build one for you!

There are now some great tools available to help you build and publish a competitive app, with no programming knowledge required — and at a fraction of the cost of hiring a developer.

From coding to submitting to updating, these services do the technical work for you — all you need is a creative vision.

Many of these services do the same thing: they take your online content and integrate it into an app. The packaging and style all vary, so visit their sites to find which one suits your tastes and budget.

Check them out >

Inspired by ReadWriteWeb’s original list.

Photo: Yutaka Tsutano (Flickr)

