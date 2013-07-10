2Day FM's Mel Grieg Is Suing Her Radio Network For Failing To Provide A Safe Workplace After London Hospital Prank Call

Former 2Day FM host Mel Grieg is suing radio network Southern Cross Austereo for “failing to provide a safe workplace” in the wake of a prank call that led to a British nurse’s death last year.

Grieg has engaged Slater & Gordon lawyer Steven Lewis, who told reporters that her application had been lodged with the Fair Work Commission this week.

“I can confirm that a general protections application has been filed with Fair Work Australia on behalf of Mel Greig against Southern Cross Austereo alleging the radio station failed to maintain a safe workplace,” Lewis told advertiser.com.au.

London nurse Jacintha Saldanha committed suicide in December after taking a hoax call by Greig and co-host Michael Christian. The duo impersonated the Queen and Prince Charles to uncover details of Kate Middleton’s pregnancy.

Greig has not returned to work since the incident. Christian returned to the station in early February.

