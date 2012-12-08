Aussie Radio Station Releases Statement After Kate Middleton Prank Call Linked To Suicide

Southern Cross Austereo, parent company of 2Day FM, has released a statement after a prank phone call from two of its hosts to the hospital where Kate Middleton was staying appeared to lead a nurse reportedly committed suicide.



Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) and 2Day FM are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of nurse Jacintha Saldanha from King Edward VII’s Hospital and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family and all that have been affected by this situation around the world.

Chief Executive Officer Rhys Holleran has spoken with the presenters, they are both deeply shocked and at this time we have agreed that they not comment about the circumstances. SCA and the hosts have decided that they will not return to their radio show until further notice out of respect for what can only be described as a tragedy.

The station has seen an incredible backlash online for the prank — and right now the statement is not getting a good reception from Facebook:

