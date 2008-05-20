2-D Mobile Barcodes Coming To Apple iPhone Next Month

One app we’ll be checking out next month when the iPhone 2.0 software update rolls out: ScanBuy’s QR reader, shown off in the video below. What’s it do? Converts two-dimensional barcodes — big in Japan, and maybe someday here, if Google has anything to say about it — into Web pages. So you can do stuff like… listen to Madonna albums on Apple’s (AAPL) wi-fi iTunes store, or find the nearest McDonald’s (MCD).



Which, of course, you can already do with your iPhone. But the bar codes, used in conjunction with your phone’s camera, supposedly speed the process up that much more. Check out the video and see for yourself.



