Remember the 2BG2FAIL licence plate that Andrew Ross Sorkin originally spotted? Well turns out it belonged to Morgan Stanley Vice Chair Rob Kindler.



This time, says Sorkin, Kindler has updated his tags to a more conservative “MNA GUY.” Nice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.