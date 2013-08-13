29-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Off Upper Deck At Atlanta Braves Game

AP/Atlanta Journal Constitution/Curtis Compton Baseball fans look over a railing at Turner Field near the scene where a man fell 60 feet from the upper deck Monday Aug. 12, 2013. Atlanta police spokesman John Chafee confirmed the death of the man, whose name has not been released. The man fell during Monday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Fan who fell from Turner Field upper deck during Braves game is identified as Conyers man, 29

ATLANTA (AP) — A fan who fell more than 60 feet from an upper-level platform at Atlanta’s Turner Field has been identified as 29-year-old Ronald Homer of Conyers.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office early Tuesday released the man’s identity and said an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Homer fell during Monday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta police spokesman John Chafee said there’s no indication of foul play, and the fall appears to have been an accident.

“It appears he fell from an upper-level platform to a secured lot below,” Chafee said late Monday.

Police received the report of the fall just before 9 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they located a man who appeared to have fallen 65 feet, or about six stories.

The man was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and died of his injuries.

Chafee said the fall occurred on the stadium’s back side. He said witnesses described the fall as accidental, but that police were not releasing other details of what they said.

He said he did not know if wet conditions or alcohol were factors.

Heavy rains had led to a nearly two-hour delay of the game, which was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.

A Braves spokeswoman declined comment earlier Monday night, referring calls to the Atlanta police.

Monday’s accident wasn’t the first of its kind to happen at Turner Field, and marked at least the third time a sports fan has fallen from the stands in Atlanta in about a year.

Isaac Grubb, 20, of Lenoir City, Tenn. died after falling over a railing at the Georgia Dome during a football game between Tennessee and North Carolina State on Aug. 31, 2012. Authorities said he landed on another man seated in the lower level, and that alcohol was a factor.

A man fell about 25 feet over a staircase railing at a Georgia Tech-Miami football game on Sept. 22, 2012 and was not seriously injured.

In May 2008, a 25-year-old Cumming, Ga. man suffered head injuries when he fell down a stairwell at Turner Field during a game between the Braves and the New York Mets and later died. Police found that alcohol had factored into that accident, which the Braves had said was the first non-medical fatality to happen at the ballpark.

Turner Field became the home of the Braves in 1997, a year after serving as the site of events for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

————-

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed to this story.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.