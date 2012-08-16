29 Ways To Guarantee You'll Get Better Results

Photo: futurestreet/Flickr

Want better results?You’re not alone. If you are like a lot of others around you, you might not be sure what to do in order to get better results.



You’re confused and frustrated by things happening to you. Angry at everything that doesn’t seem to be working.

Here are a few answers for you:

You’ll get better results when you try harder. You’ll get better results when you stop making excuses. You’ll get better results when you care more about others. You’ll get better results when you ask for help. You’ll get better results when you doubt less. You’ll get better results when you stop being petty. You’ll get better results when you start being creative. You’ll get better results when you put together a better plan. You’ll get better results when you learn something new. You’ll get better results when you deny yourself immediate gratification. You’ll get better results when you build a team to conquer with you. You’ll get better results when you stop letting fear call the shots. You’ll get better results when you listen for answers. You’ll get better results when take time to be inspired. You’ll get better results when you ignore the criticism of the crowd. You’ll get better results when you fight through the pain. You’ll get better results when you have a better attitude. You’ll get better results when you aren’t afraid of failure. You’ll get better results when you just try one more time. You’ll get better results when you understand what is important to other people. You’ll get better results when stop believing everything you hear. You’ll get better results when you control whats in your mind. You’ll get better results when you say “Thank You” and “I’m Sorry” more. You’ll get better results when you stop taking yourself out of the game. You’ll get better results when you tough it out a little more. You’ll get better results when you believe what you’re doing is worth it. You’ll get better results when you’re tired of losing all the time. You’ll get better results when you quit holding back and go “all in”. You’ll get better results when you stop being so damn selfish.

Pick one. Try a few.

You’ll be surprised at the difference.

The secret to getting better results is simply to do whatever it takes to improve. To adapt. To learn. To grow. To try a little bit harder each day.

And while that doesn’t come easily, the results you’ll get are worth the struggle.

What’s stopping you from getting better results?

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

