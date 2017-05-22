29 people have been injured after a bus and tram collided in Melbourne

Sarah Kimmorley

As many as 29 people were injured after a bus and tram collided in Parkville, Melbourne on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Elliot Avenue, near Melbourne Zoo, happened just before 8:00am.

While it is still unclear how the incident occurred the driver of the tram was reportedly complaining of chest pains after the crash.

His injuries, and those sustained by the passengers, are not considered life-threatening.

Although three people had to be transported to hospital.

The area was cordoned off following the accident and police motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Here are some photos of the incident.

More to come.

