29 people have been injured after a bus and tram collided in Melbourne

As many as 29 people were injured after a bus and tram collided in Parkville, Melbourne on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Elliot Avenue, near Melbourne Zoo, happened just before 8:00am.

While it is still unclear how the incident occurred the driver of the tram was reportedly complaining of chest pains after the crash.

His injuries, and those sustained by the passengers, are not considered life-threatening.

58 tram driver in a bad way after big smash this morning #theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/kK46O9Xsol — Andrew Jefferson (@AndyJeffo) May 21, 2017

Although three people had to be transported to hospital.

UPDATE: Latest from @AmbulanceVic on the truck and tram collision in Parkville this morning. #7News pic.twitter.com/ZZYvWQkXX3 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 21, 2017

The area was cordoned off following the accident and police motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Here are some photos of the incident.

The scene of the crash between tram and truck in Parkville. Still about a dozen tram passengers at the scene being seen to by .@AmbulanceVic pic.twitter.com/XzeqOWFYKw — Kieran Jones (@kieranjones_9) May 21, 2017

Paramedics assess 29 and take 1 to hospital following truck v tram in Parkville. Elliot Ave closed causing traffic chaos. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/yKKaSKCEYt — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) May 21, 2017

Truck V tram in Parkville paramedics say about 20 people are being treated for minor injuries. @abcnewsMelb pic.twitter.com/DJOHBQETj2 — Elias Clure (@EliasLClure) May 21, 2017

Injured lying on the grass awaiting treatment after truck hits tram at Parkville #theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/T2172aiP3N — Andrew Jefferson (@AndyJeffo) May 21, 2017

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.