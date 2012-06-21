PRESENTING: The Hottest Economies In The World

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The World Bank recently released their semi-annual “Global Economic Prospects” report. Contained in the report is the institution’s up-to-date growth forecasts.We pulled the 29 countries with the highest growth over the next two years based on World Bank’s 2013 and 2014 growth estimates.



A caveat – many of the countries shown here are “frontier markets,” starting from low absolute levels of GDP to begin with.

16 of these countries are in Africa, 7 are in Southeast Asia, 3 are in Central Asia, 2 are in Latin America, and 1 is in the Middle East.

9 of these countries count oil as a major export, while 5 of them are dependent on exports of gold and diamonds.

In 5 of these countries, tourism is also a major industry.

Subsistence agriculture is a major part of 5 of these countries’ economies.

Only three of these countries are in the G20.

#29: Botswana +12.1% Est. 2012 GDP: +5.5 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.5 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +5.3 per cent Economy: Botswana's diamond industry and exports comprise over a third of Botswana's GDP, making it heavily reliant on this single commodity. However, other industries are becoming more important as well, like tourism, financial services, subsistence farming, and cattle raising. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #28: Republic of Congo +12.3% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.1 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +5.8 per cent Economy: The Republic of Congo's major exports are oil and forestry products, the former industry contributing a significant share to GDP. Another major driver of growth recently has been government spending on infrastructure development, buttressed by high oil prices. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #27: Tajikistan +12.3% Est. 2012 GDP: +5.8 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +5.9 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.0 per cent Economy: Tajikistan is largely dependent on cotton and aluminium exports, but it is currently constructing a dam billed as the tallest in the world. If they are successful with the project, it would expand electricity output significantly. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #26: Panama +12.6% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.1 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.3 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +5.9 per cent Economy: Panama's services sector comprises nearly 80 per cent of GDP. Major drivers of growth include the tourism, construction, and transportation industries as well as the operation and expansion of the Panama Canal. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #25: Zambia +12.9% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.9 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.3 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.0 per cent Economy: Zambia's economy is largely dependent on copper, its most valuable export. As such, growth is pretty strongly tied to high commodity prices. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #24: Guinea +12.9% Est. 2012 GDP: +5.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.0 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.5 per cent Economy: Guinea has vast natural resources, and the first democratically elected president ever in the country has brought hope that Guinea can capitalise on mining and exporting these resources, spurring growth. The changing political environment also promises to draw more attention via foreign investment than in the past. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #23: Cape Verde +13.0% Est. 2012 GDP: +5.8 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.2 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.4 per cent Economy: The services sector, including industries like commerce, transport, tourism, and public services, dominates the economy of Cape Verde, contributing to just over 75 per cent of GDP. Foreign remittances are over 20 per cent of GDP. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #22: Vietnam +13.2% Est. 2012 GDP: +5.7 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.3 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.5 per cent Economy: Exports are a major driver of economic growth in Vietnam (exports grew 33 per cent in 2011). Some of its major exports are garments, oil, electronics, rice, and machinery. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #21: Indonesia +13.2% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.5 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.3 per cent Economy: Indonesia is a G20 economy with prudent fiscal management and a relatively robust financial sector. Its major exports are oil, electrical appliances, plywood, textiles, and rubber. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #20: Niger +13.3% Est. 2012 GDP: +9.5 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.8 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.1 per cent Economy: Niger's biggest sector is agriculture, at nearly 40 per cent of GDP -- much of this subsistence farming. It also has large uranium deposits and oil reserves, the latter of which is expected to contribute substantially to growth going forward. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #19: Bangladesh +13.3% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.4 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.4 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.5 per cent Economy: The Bangladeshi services sector comprises half of the country's GDP, and rice production in its agricultural sector is a major industry. Garment manufacture and foreign remittances are also important contributors to the Bangladeshi economy. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #18: Cambodia +13.5% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.5 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.8 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.3 per cent Economy: Cambodia derives 30 per cent of GDP from its agricultural sector, but the garment manufacture and tourism industries are also major contributors to the economy. Metals mining could become a contributor to growth in the future as opportunities in that area are explored. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #17: Uzbekistan +13.6% Est. 2012 GDP: +8.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.5 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.7 per cent Economy: Uzbekistan is reliant on commodity prices as it derives much of its growth from high prices for its exports of gold, cotton, and natural gas. It also suffered relatively little from the financial crisis and subsequent slowdown in global growth due to its isolation and lack of connectivity with world financial markets. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #16: Kazakhstan: +13.7% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +5.8 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.5 per cent Economy: Kazakhstan's economy is heavily dependent on commodity prices, as the major driver of growth there is export of its natural resources -- fossil fuels, including oil, and mined metals and minerals. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #15: Tanzania +13.9% Est. 2012 GDP: +8.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.4 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.0 per cent Economy: The agricultural sector in Tanzania contributes to over 25 per cent of GDP and 85 per cent of exports. Tourism and gold mining have been major growth drivers in recent years. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #14: Ghana +14.0% Est. 2012 GDP: +7.2 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.0 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.5 per cent Economy: Ghana's agricultural sector comprises over 25% of GDP, while its services sector contributes about half of GDP. Gold and cocoa are its major exports and it will soon be a player in oil production as well, which will contribute to growth. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #13: Democratic Republic of the Congo +14.0% Est. 2012 GDP: +7.2 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.0 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.5 per cent Economy: Agriculture accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country's GDP, and mining of natural resources constitutes the bulk of the country's exports. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #12: Nigeria 14.3% Est. 2012 GDP: +7.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.2 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.6 per cent Economy: Nigeria's major export is oil, which comprises 95 per cent of exports. Strong growth in recent years has owed partly to political reforms that have stimulated the non-oil related economy. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #11: India +14.5% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.7 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +6.8 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.0 per cent Economy: The Indian economy is one of the world's four largest developing economies, with a massive services sector providing much of the developed world with information technology and outsourced business services. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #10: Haiti +14.5% Est. 2012 GDP: +7.3 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.1 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.9 per cent Economy: The Haitian economy was rocked in 2010 by a massive earthquake -- since then, foreign aid has poured in to aid in the country's rebuilding. Foreign remittances comprise 20% of GDP and apparel manufacture constitutes 10% of GDP. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #9: Angola +14.7% Est. 2012 GDP: +8.1 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.4 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +6.8 per cent Economy: Angola is one of the newest members of OPEC, and oil-related economic activity constitutes about 85 per cent of the country's GDP. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #8: Uganda +14.8% Est. 2012 GDP: +4.0 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.0 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.3 per cent Economy: Uganda's agricultural sector -- especially its coffee crop -- accounts for the majority of the country's exports. Oil exports are also slated to become a bigger part of the Ugandan economy. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #7: Ethiopia +15.2% Est. 2012 GDP: +7.7 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.2 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.8 per cent Economy: Ethiopia, like many other poor African states, has an economy largely driven by agriculture, which comprises 41 per cent of GDP. The government has attracted substantial foreign investment into the country's agricultural and manufacturing sectors in recent years. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #6: Rwanda +15.5% Est. 2012 GDP: +7.2 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.5 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.2 per cent Economy: Rwanda, though extremely poor, has a burgeoning services sector that accounts for over half of the country's GDP. However, nearly 90 per cent of the population is engaged in agriculture, and mostly for subsistence. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #5: Mozambique +15.6% Est. 2012 GDP: +6.7 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.2 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.8 per cent Economy: Mozambique's economy is highly dependent on aluminium prices; the metal comprises nearly a third of the country's exports. Subsistence agriculture accounts for nearly 30 per cent of GDP. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #4: Laos +15.6% Est. 2012 GDP: +8.2 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +7.6 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.4 per cent Economy: The economy of Laos, a country on the UN's list of least developed economies, is growing quickly, albeit from a very low level, as a result of foreign and infrastructure investment. Subsistence agriculture accounts for nearly 30 per cent of GDP. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #3: China +17.72% Est. 2012 GDP: +8.2 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +8.6 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +8.4 per cent Economy: China recently passed Japan to become the world's third largest economy and is also the world's largest exporter across a wide range of industries -- major sectors including consumer goods and raw materials. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #2: Sierra Leone +19.5% Est. 2012 GDP: +44.5 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +11.1 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +7.6 per cent Economy: Sierra Leone's economy is mainly driven by its abundance of natural resources -- mining is a major industry and diamonds account for almost half of the country's exports. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook #1: Iraq +25.4% Est. 2012 GDP: +11.1 per cent Est. 2013 GDP: +13.1 per cent Est. 2014 GDP: +11.0 per cent Economy: Iraq's major export is oil, and it accounts for 90 per cent of the government's revenues. The country is also in a rebuilding phase in the wake of U.S. occupation, with construction a major driver of the economy as well. Source: The World Bank, CIA World Factbook On the flip side, check out some of the problems in the developed world MEN, WOMEN, YOUTH: A Complete Guide To The Developed World's Unemployment Problem

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.