Nearly 30 inches of rain fell in 12 hours in Italy on Monday, breaking a European record

This picture taken on July 28, 2021, shows damages caused by a landslide in Laglio after heavy rain caused floods in towns surrounding Lake Como in northern Italy. MIGUEL MEDINA / Contributor / Getty Images

Northern Italy saw 29.2 inches (74cm) of rain in 12 hours on Monday, the Washington Post reported.

It broke the European record for the most rainfall in a 12-hour period, a climatologist said.

Photos and videos show the extreme flooding and destruction as a result of the storms.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nearly 30 inches (76cm) of rain fell in just 12 hours in Italy on Monday, the Washington Post reported.

Thunderstorms dumped 29.2 inches (74cm) of rain on Rossiglione in Italy’s Genoa province, causing the greatest 12-hour rainfall in Europe on record, according to climatologist Maximiliano Herrera.

-Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) October 5, 2021

Typically, the region gets about 50 inches (127cm) of rain in an entire year, according to Climate-Data.org.

Photos and videos show the extreme flooding and destruction these storms caused in Rossiglione:

This extreme weather follows a summer full of similar events likely exacerbated by climate change, which can intensify the amount of rain that falls. When Hurricane Ida dumped 8 inches (20cm) of rain on New York City in September, some areas saw more than 3 inches per hour.