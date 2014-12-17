29 Fires Burn Across Victoria, One Person Is Unaccounted For

CFA fires warning for Victoria.

Victorian residents remain on alert today as 29 fires burn across the state, with an emergency warning issued by the Country Fire Authority for Boweya and Boweya North, 260km from Melbourne.

As of 6.47am, residents in Boweya were told by the CFA that it was too late to leave their homes, as the fast-moving, out-of-control grassfire continues in an easterly direction from Lake Rowan.

“You are in danger, act now to protect yourself. It is too late to leave. The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately,” the Victorian CFA warnings and advice webpage said.

There are four watch-and-acts and 24 advice warnings in place as fire services work to contain the blazes.

One person is currently missing.

Fire Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley told the ABC: “We’ve got one person that’s unaccounted for, we hope they turn up this morning.”

Here are some photos of the damages for Victorian residents.

@ashmcghee @ABCNews24 you mean Ruffy I think? This pic is from my aunty at Gooram, down the hill from there pic.twitter.com/yCJCvnkWIz — Georgia Webster (@georgiaporgia) December 16, 2014

Hectares of blackened ground on the rd to Boweya where a bushfire is still burning. Many roads blocked. @abcnewsMelb pic.twitter.com/VSO37Shkhi — Ashlynne McGhee (@ashmcghee) December 16, 2014

Tree is on fire… But house behind has survived. Boweya locals say a few sheds lost but no homes. @abcnewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ypM7O8p5Pe — Ashlynne McGhee (@ashmcghee) December 16, 2014

The Boweya bushfire… Haven't seen any damaged homes/sheds yet @abcnewsMelb pic.twitter.com/3RLdl0AYXZ — Ashlynne McGhee (@ashmcghee) December 16, 2014

