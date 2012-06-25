30 Executives Who Are Excellent At Chess

Photo: Chessgames.com

Games like bridge, poker, and chess are great for business. These games all use methods that can can be incorporated into the way you view and make business decisions. Chess in particular requires strategic decision-making, concentration, tactics, and evaluation.

Bob Rice, author of Three Moves Ahead: What Chess Can Teach You About Business, wrote: “The more you look at the business world, the more you see that successful companies and the people who run them use chess strategies routinely (whether they know it or not).”

While many chess masters play the game full time, we tracked some exceptional players who also excelled in business. Let us know who we missed and we’ll add them too.

