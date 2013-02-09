29 Pictures Of Marine Drill Instructors Screaming In People's Faces

Photo: via U.S. Marine Corps

Every small-town tough guy thinks he’d never take treatment like this.Then when they get down to Parris Island, that small-town tough guy quickly realises: You will take treatment like this and like it.



Welcome to a behind-the-scenes look at Marine Corps recruit training. Drill Instructors are the thing of legend — I remember, when they finally let us sleep for the first time, about 50 truly harrowing hours from the time we arrived, and those lights shut out, each of us in our racks, I heard a decent handful of grown men crying for their mothers.

I’m not even joking.

