Baselworld, one of the most important shows for watches and jewellery, provides a platform for plenty of innovation. One watch in particular, the Ulysse Nardin Grand Deck Marine Tourbillon has been getting a lot of praise for its super unique sweeping “boom” movement. Oh, and it’s $280,000.

