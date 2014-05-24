28,000 Australians In Thailand Won't Be Covered For Costs Related To The Military Coup

A Thai army soldier guards the street in Bangkok. Photo: Rufus Cox/ Getty.

Since the Thai army seized power over Thailand on Thursday, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has warned Australians visiting the country to take care in the potentially “volatile situation”.

The minister has urged people to register their travel plans with the Australian government’s “Smart Traveller” website and to “take out travel insurance because the situation could become very volatile”.

But her advice is in vain as insurance companies have said all 28,000 travellers will not be covered for claims arising from the military coup.

Chief executive of the Insurance Council of Australia, Rob Whelan, says travel insurance claims arising from riots, wars, and military insurrection were common exclusions in travel insurance policies.

Whelan said while customers can’t claim costs incurred on “any restrictions to your activities”, travellers remain covered for “normal travel-related claims”.

