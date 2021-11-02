How 28 years of moss is deep cleaned from a roof

Moss can cause costly damage to a roof, such as holes and cracks.

Sid Partridge of Partridge Exterior Cleaning shows us how he cleans a very mossy roof.

His process involves scraping the moss away and soft washing with a chemical treatment.

