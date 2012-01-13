28-Year-Old Facebook Cofounder May Buy The New Republic

Photo: Good.is

Chris Hughes, the 28-year-old who cofounded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and a couple other roommates, is in the running to buy political mag The New Republic.The Huffington Post reports that Hughes is “a candidate” for the left-ish magazine, which has been part of the political scene for almost 100 years.



Hughes is reportedly worth about $700 million, and helped organise Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign online.

