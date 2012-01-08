28 Parody Logos That Say The REAL Meaning Of Brands

Photo: By Viktor Hertz on Flickr

A logo is a fundamental part of every brand. Companies spend millions tinkering with their logos, trying to figure out what will stick in the minds of consumers.When a consumer views one, it triggers all sorts of thoughts and emotions. Unfortunately for brands, those aren’t always positive.



Swedish graphic designer Viktor Hertz put together a series of parody “honest logos” last year that attempted to show what people really think about these big brands, and it was pretty funny.

He recently added a whole bunch of new brands to the series, so take a look.

Which one do you like the best?

