The 28 original Netflix shows and movies we know will be released in 2016

Netflix is poised to have a monster year.

The company has said it plans to roughly double its output of original shows to 31 in 2016. Netflix also has the following in the pipeline: 10 feature films, 30 kids shows, 12 documentaries, and 10 stand-up comedy specials.

Netflix has repeatedly said that original content is its future, and this year will show whether Netflix can maintain the high quality of its shows as it scales production up.

But what is Netflix actually putting out this year?

We put together a list of shows and movies that Netflix has either explicitly confirmed will be released in 2016 or are already deep in production — we excluded kids shows. On each you’ll see a release date (if available), a description, who is starring, and previous ratings on Metacritic if the show is one that’s been renewed.

Here are the 28 original shows and movies you can look forward to on Netflix next year (the ones with firm release dates are listed first):

'Chelsea Does' (January 23) AP Netflix description: In her new documentary film series, Chelsea Handler delves into four topics that fascinate her: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley, and drugs. Type: Docu-series Star power: Chelsea Handler. 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny' (February 26) YouTube/Netflix Netflix description: 'In this sequel to 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' four Martial World heroes must keep the legendary Green Destiny sword from villainous Hades Dai. Type: Movie Star power: Donnie Yen, Michelle Yeoh. 'House of Cards' -- Season 4 (March 4) Netflix Netflix description:Is it true that absolute power corrupts absolutely? Congressman Frank Underwood absolutely intends to find out. Star power: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright. Average critic score (25 critics): 76/100 Audience score: 9.0/10 'Pee Wee's Big Holiday' (March) Warner Bros via YouTube Netflix description: 'A fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger inspires Pee-wee Herman to take his first-ever holiday in this epic story of friendship and destiny.' Type: Movie Star power: Paul Reubens. 'Between' -- Season 2 Netflix Netflix description: 'After a mysterious disease kills every resident over 22 years old, survivors of a town must fend for themselves when the government quarantines them.' Type: Show Star power: Jennette McCurdy. Average critic score (10 critics): 47/100 Audience score: 4.7/10 'Bloodline' -- Season 2 Saeed Adyani/Netflix Netflix description: 'The Rayburns seem to have the perfect life in their lovely Florida town. But nobody's perfect -- especially the Rayburns.' Star power: Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini. Average critic score (31 critics): 75/100 Audience score: 8.3/10 'BoJack Horseman' -- Season 3 Netflix Netflix description: He's a half-horse, half-man, has-been TV star who drinks a bit too much. He's really got a lot going on right now. Type: Show Star power: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, Aaron Paul. Average critic score (13 critics): 59/100 Audience score: 8.6/10 'Chelsea Handler Talk Show' Mike Windle/Getty Images Description: 'What I am doing for Netflix is vastly different from what I did on E!, and I am very happy with my work,' Handler told People. 'I am using my brain and working with great directors and producers. I am not being outrageous. I am going to give viewers a younger, cooler 60 Minutes.' Type: Show Star power: Chelsea Handler. 'The Crown' Getty Images/Tim P. Whitby Claire Foy will play Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix description: 'This story reveals the political rivalries and romance behind Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the 2nd half of the 20th century.' Type: Show Star power: John Lithgow, Claire Foy, and Matt Smith. 'Flaked' Ken Ishii/Getty Netflix description: 'Set in the insular world of Venice, California, Flaked is the serio-comic story of a self-appointed 'guru' who falls for the object of his best friend's fascination. Soon the tangled web of half-truths and semi-bullshit that underpins his all-important image and sobriety begins to unravel. Arnett plays Chip, a man doing his honest best to stay one step ahead of his own lies.' Type: Show Star power: Will Arnett. 'Fuller House' ABC The cast of ABC's 'Full House.' Netflix description: 'The Full House adventures continue as D.J. Tanner-Fuller calls upon her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy to move in and help raise her three boys.' Type: Show Star power: Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin. 'The Get Down' Netflix Netflix description: 'Told through the lives and music of a ragtag crew of South Bronx teens, The Get Down is a mythic saga of the transformation of 1970s New York City.' Type: Show Star power: Jimmy Smits, Justice Smith, Herizen Guardiola, Shameik Moore, Skylan Brooks, T.J. Brown Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Giancarlo Esposito. 'Grace and Frankie' -- Season 2 Netflix Netflix description: 'Grace and Frankie think their lives in retirement are all set. Then their husbands declare their love for each other.' Type: Show Star power: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker. Average critic score (27 critics): 58/100 Audience score: 8.1/10 'Love' Chloe Apple Seldman/92nd Street Y Judd Apatow is at the helm of 'Love.' Netflix description: 'Judd Apatow, Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin are bringing an unflinching, hilarious and excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships to Love ... Love follows Gus (Paul Rust from I Love You, Beth Cooper and Inglorious Basterds) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs)

as they navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid.' Type: Show Star power: Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust. 'Marvel's Daredevil' -- Season 2 Netflix description:'A boyhood accident blinded him. But now he can 'see' even better. And he doesn't like what's going on in Hell's Kitchen.' Type: Show Star power: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D'Onofrio. Average critic score (22 critics): 75/100 Audience score: 8.7/10 'Marvel's Luke Cage' MYLES ARONOWITZ/NETFLIX Netflix description: 'In this Marvel live action series, a street-fighting ex-con battles crime on the streets of New York as the superhero, Luke Cage.' Type: Show Star power: Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, Alfre Woodard. 'Marco Polo' -- Season 2 Phil Bray for Netflix Netflix description:'An empire divided. A family torn apart by civil war. A legend who disrupts the balance of power.' Type: Show Star power: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Rick Yune Average critic score (21 critics): 48/100 Audience score: 8.3/10 'Mascots' Bryan Bedder/Getty Netflix description: 'A group of 'unusual' big-headed and furry-suited men and women compete to be crowned Best Mascot in the World in this new Christopher Guest movie.' Type: Movie Star power: Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Fred Willard. 'Marseille' Andreas Rentz/Getty Netflix description: 'Robert Taro has been the mayor of Marseille for 25 years. Now he faces a merciless election against his young, ambitious former protégé.' Type: Show Star power: Gerard Depardieu. 'The OA' Getty Images / Frazer Harrison Netflix is being tight-lipped about what 'The OA' will actually be about, but they have confirmed it is a drama series, and rumours are that it is of the thriller or mystery variety. Type: Show Star power: Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij. 'Orange is the New Black' -- Season 4 Netflix promotional photo via Seriable Netflix description: 'Piper Chapman doesn't deserve her prison sentence. Of course, every one of her fellow inmates thinks the same thing.' Star power: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon. Average critic score (32 critics): 79/100 Audience score: 8.5/10 'Peaky Blinders' -- Season 3 (will air on BBC Two in the UK as well) Netflix Netflix description: 'A murderous English street gang. A veteran Irish lawman called in to bring them down. Blood will be shed.' Type: Show Star power: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory. 'The Ranch' Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 'Special Correspondents' Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Netflix description: 'Ricky Gervais's hilarious comedy follows a struggling radio journalist and his hapless technician faking frontline war reports from an NYC hideout.' Type: Movie Star power: Eric Bana, Ricky Gervais, Vera Farmiga, Kelly Macdonald, Kevin Pollak, Benjamin Bratt, America Ferrera. 'Stranger Things' Rob Kim/Getty Images Netflix description: 'When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.' Type: Show Star power: Winona Ryder, David Harbour. 'Trailer Park Boys' -- Season 10 Trailer Park Boys/YouTube Netflix description: 'Follow the booze-fuelled misadventures of three longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia trailer park.' Type: Show Star power: Mike Clattenburg. 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' -- Season 2 Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Netflix description: 'What's a Midwest girl to do after she's spent the last 15 years trapped underground? Move to New York City, of course.' Star power: Tina Fey, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski Average critic score (29 critics): 78/100 Audience score: 8.0/10 'War Machine' Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Netflix description: ' Inspired by the best-selling book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan by the late Michael Hastings, War Machine concerns a four star, 'rock star' general whose lethal reputation and impeccable track record vaults him to command the American war in Afghanistan. Determined to win the 'impossible' war once and for all with a radical new approach, the general and his motley staff of commanders and press advisers race across the globe navigating delicate international alliances and troop requests, the charged battlefield of Washington politics, the voracious appetite of the media, and the day-to-day management of the war itself – all the while struggling to stay connected to the lives of men and women out in the field. Star power: Brad Pitt, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace.

