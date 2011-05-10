Over 28% Of All Single-Family Homes With Mortgages Are Underwater

Note: The most recent Negative Equity report from CoreLogic showed 11.1 million, or 23.1 per cent, of all residential properties with a mortgage were in negative equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2010. With falling house prices, CoreLogic will probably show more homeowners have negative equity in Q1.

From Zillow: Negative equity reached a new high with 28.4 per cent of all single-family homes with mortgages underwater.



