28 Million Americans Are Stuck In Jobs They Hate

Since January 2009, an average of 1 million fewer Americans per month have quit their jobs than in previous years.Through April that means that 28 million additional workers are holding onto their current job — probably because they are afraid to enter the dismal jobs market.



This statistic comes from Mike Dorning at Businessweek.

Dorning also talked to recruiting firms who said workers refuse even to change jobs: “There’s more hesitancy,” says Rowe, vice-chairman of the search firm Pearson Partners International. “You know how to play the game of chess in the platform you’re on. You can’t be sure of that in a new place, no matter how good you are.”

Along with those 28 million unhappy workers, you’ve got 14 million unemployed workers and at least 1.3 million discouraged workers. In fact there are probably even more unhappy workers, considering that 53% of workers have taken on new responsibilities since the recession and only 7% received extra pay.

