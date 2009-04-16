28 Magazines Actually Growing!*

Times are tough for magazines — ad revenue was down 20.2% y/y across all major titles last quarter.



But the news isn’t bad for everyone. Of the 249 major periodicals tracked by the Magazine Publishers of America in their study, 28 titles actually did better in the first three months of this year than they did in 2008.

So who’s prospering? A few niche titles like Organic Gardening and Golf World. But a few older titles, like Discover and OK Weekly are doing well, as are lady mags like Redbook, Woman’s World, and First For Women.

Here’s the complete list, led by Hallmark Magazine, which blew the doors off its numbers by gaining 53.7% over Q1 2008.

Update: As a tipster let us know, Hallmark actually folded last month. Apparently a 54% revenue jump still wasn’t enough — better make that “27 Magazines Actually Growing!” unless there’s other ghosts on our list.

Update 2: Wondertime too. And then there were 26.

