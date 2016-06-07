28 incredible photos of huge waves off Sydney that put a pro surfer in hospital

Blake Thornton in action Red Bull Cape Fear in Sydney . Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Cape Fear surfing competition, the most insane and possibly dangerous event on water, started off Sydney yesterday following a weekend of huge storms.

The comp is on today off Cape Solander, at Botany Bay National Park, near Sydney airport, and the surfing scene is already talking about it being one of the most insane and scary contests they’ve ever witnessed.

The ultimate winner was Australian rising star Russell Bierke, 18, from the NSW South Coast. Here’s a look at his form yesterday.

Russell Bierke charging! Watch Red Bull Cape Fear live ? https://t.co/0BeKz4BAsw https://t.co/3mGAZRHDNO — Red Bull TV (@RedBullTV) June 6, 2016

Australian contest director and big wave surfer Mark Mathews says the surf there is “the heaviest and most dangerous wave in the world” and he decided to hold the comp over the weekend after checking the forecast, which he said was the best he’d seen since 2001.

As the massive east coast low pounded the coastline, 16 of the world’s most fearless surfers were being towed onto the 6-metre waves by jet skis in 8 yesterday, before things got too wild even for these guys and the comp was postponed until Tuesday.

Not long after Sydneysider and competition leader Justen “Jughead” Allport posted a 9-point ride he suffered a wipeout that left him with a cut to his head. He was sent to hospital and is in a satisfactory condition.

Justen ‘Jughead’ Allport is helped onto a ski after he was knocked out under water and sustained serious head injuries. Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Among the brave souls competing in the invitation-only yesterday was 16-year-old local Riley Laing. Bra Boys Koby and Jai Abberton are among those competing today on 2-3 metres waves.

Here’s a summary of the action from Monday.

Red Bull Cape Fear yesterday was MASSIVE. Who's ready for Day 2? Watch it live ? https://t.co/ToOY1RYPDZ https://t.co/xwJZSzjEwB — Red Bull TV (@RedBullTV) June 7, 2016

Here are some shots from the action, courtesy of Red Bull.

Cape Fear champion Russell Bierke hits the face on Monday. Bierke defied Poseidon Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Bierke bails while the going's still good Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jetskis towed surfers onto the huge waves... Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool ...and then to safety before they were smashed on the rocks. Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool Maroubra boy and Waverley lifeguard Jesse Polock. Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool James 'Rooster' Adams in the barrel Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Richie Vaculik prepares to evacuate Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Bra Boys member Evan Faulks in action. Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Jesse Pollock gets ready to roll Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Evan Faulks readies for the barrel Maroubra's Blake Thornton Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Evan Faulks goes where angels fear to tread Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool Evan Faulks again Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool Justen Allport looks for danger ahead Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Jughead shows no fear... Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool ...and emerges unscathed. For now. Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Riley Laing heads for the exit Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Bra Boy Richie Vaculik heads down the face Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Riley Laing offers some scale Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Evan Faulks again Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool A bird's eye view of Cape Fear Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool Riley Laing shows poise and pace Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Riley Laing surfs out of his skin Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Justen Allport from above Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

