28 incredible photos of huge waves off Sydney that put a pro surfer in hospital

Simon Thomsen
Blake Thornton in action Red Bull Cape Fear in Sydney . Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Cape Fear surfing competition, the most insane and possibly dangerous event on water, started off Sydney yesterday following a weekend of huge storms.

The comp is on today off Cape Solander, at Botany Bay National Park, near Sydney airport, and the surfing scene is already talking about it being one of the most insane and scary contests they’ve ever witnessed.

The ultimate winner was Australian rising star Russell Bierke, 18, from the NSW South Coast. Here’s a look at his form yesterday.

Australian contest director and big wave surfer Mark Mathews says the surf there is “the heaviest and most dangerous wave in the world” and he decided to hold the comp over the weekend after checking the forecast, which he said was the best he’d seen since 2001.

As the massive east coast low pounded the coastline, 16 of the world’s most fearless surfers were being towed onto the 6-metre waves by jet skis in 8 yesterday, before things got too wild even for these guys and the comp was postponed until Tuesday.

Not long after Sydneysider and competition leader Justen “Jughead” Allport posted a 9-point ride he suffered a wipeout that left him with a cut to his head. He was sent to hospital and is in a satisfactory condition.

Justen ‘Jughead’ Allport is helped onto a ski after he was knocked out under water and sustained serious head injuries. Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Among the brave souls competing in the invitation-only yesterday was 16-year-old local Riley Laing. Bra Boys Koby and Jai Abberton are among those competing today on 2-3 metres waves.

Here’s a summary of the action from Monday.

Here are some shots from the action, courtesy of Red Bull.

Cape Fear champion Russell Bierke hits the face on Monday.

Bierke defied Poseidon

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Bierke bails while the going's still good

Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Jetskis towed surfers onto the huge waves...

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

...and then to safety before they were smashed on the rocks.

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

Maroubra boy and Waverley lifeguard Jesse Polock.

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

James 'Rooster' Adams in the barrel

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Richie Vaculik prepares to evacuate

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Bra Boys member Evan Faulks in action.

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Jesse Pollock gets ready to roll

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Evan Faulks readies for the barrel

Maroubra's Blake Thornton

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Evan Faulks goes where angels fear to tread

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

Evan Faulks again

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

Justen Allport looks for danger ahead

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Jughead shows no fear...

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

...and emerges unscathed. For now.

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Riley Laing heads for the exit

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Bra Boy Richie Vaculik heads down the face

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Riley Laing offers some scale

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Evan Faulks again

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

A bird's eye view of Cape Fear

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

Riley Laing shows poise and pace

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Riley Laing surfs out of his skin

Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Justen Allport from above

Photo: Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool
Photo: Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

