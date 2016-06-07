28 incredible photos of huge waves off Sydney that put a pro surfer in hospital

The Red Bull Cape Fear surfing competition, the most insane and possibly dangerous event on water, started off Sydney yesterday following a weekend of huge storms.
The comp is on today off Cape Solander, at Botany Bay National Park, near Sydney airport, and the surfing scene is already talking about it being one of the most insane and scary contests they’ve ever witnessed.
The ultimate winner was Australian rising star Russell Bierke, 18, from the NSW South Coast. Here’s a look at his form yesterday.
Russell Bierke charging! Watch Red Bull Cape Fear live ? https://t.co/0BeKz4BAsw https://t.co/3mGAZRHDNO
— Red Bull TV (@RedBullTV) June 6, 2016
Australian contest director and big wave surfer Mark Mathews says the surf there is “the heaviest and most dangerous wave in the world” and he decided to hold the comp over the weekend after checking the forecast, which he said was the best he’d seen since 2001.
As the massive east coast low pounded the coastline, 16 of the world’s most fearless surfers were being towed onto the 6-metre waves by jet skis in 8 yesterday, before things got too wild even for these guys and the comp was postponed until Tuesday.
Not long after Sydneysider and competition leader Justen “Jughead” Allport posted a 9-point ride he suffered a wipeout that left him with a cut to his head. He was sent to hospital and is in a satisfactory condition.
Among the brave souls competing in the invitation-only yesterday was 16-year-old local Riley Laing. Bra Boys Koby and Jai Abberton are among those competing today on 2-3 metres waves.
Here’s a summary of the action from Monday.
Red Bull Cape Fear yesterday was MASSIVE. Who's ready for Day 2? Watch it live ? https://t.co/ToOY1RYPDZ https://t.co/xwJZSzjEwB
— Red Bull TV (@RedBullTV) June 7, 2016
Here are some shots from the action, courtesy of Red Bull.
