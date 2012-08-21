28 Credit Card Offers To Eye

I’ve been a bit of a politico lately, but in the meantime Credit Card Outlaw‘s list of featured deals has expanded rapidly! There are now 28 credit card offers on our radar – you can review, compare, and apply online for any of them right here, but here’s a quick round-up of each card and its top features.



Also, over on Outlaw you can read real user reviews from people who already have these particular cards.

1. Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card – earn up to 30,000 bonus points, earned points can be redeemed for Starwood hotel stays OR airfare, $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $65.

2. Discover More Card – 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, 24/7 access to a U.S.-based Account Manager within 60 seconds, $0 annual fee. Discover More Card usually offers an online application decision within 60 seconds as well.

3. Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage Visa Signature – Earn “30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of cardmembership.” Also includes Priority Boarding privileges and first checked bag is free.

4. American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card – Cardholders “earn 25K Membership Rewards® points when you spend $2,000 during your first three months of Card membership; earn 15K points when you spend $30,000 within one calendar year.” Access to Gold Card Events: “Select concerts, shows, major sporting events, and more.” $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $175.

5. Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card – Ability to earn bonus miles rapidly: “Earn 30,000 bonus miles toward Award Travel when you spend $500 on the Card within the first three months of cardmembership.” Other benefits include “Priority Boarding, and enjoy the skies with 20% off in-flight savings to use toward meals, beverages, and movies.”

6. Capital One Venture Rewards – Earn 10,000 bonus miles, your miles don’t expire, earn 2 miles per $1 spent and miles can be redeemed on any airline or toward any travel expense. Full review here.

7. Capital One VentureOne Rewards – Earn 10,000 bonus miles, 0% intro APR on purchases until August 2013, and $0 annual fee.

8. Citi Diamond Preferred Card – “0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases for 18 months,” no annual fee.

9. Capital One Cash Rewards – 1% cash back on all purchases, plus a 50% bonus on the cash back you earn every year. 0% intro APR on purchases until June 2013. $39 annual fee.

10. Citi Simplicity Card – One of our favourite balance transfer offers: “0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases for 18 months.” No annual fee. Full review and online application link here.

11. Escape by Discover Card – Earn a significant amount of travel rewards over time: “Earn up to $250 in travel rewards–1,000 Bonus miles every month you make a purchase for the first 25 months.” $60 annual fee.

12. Capital One Cash Rewards ($100 Cash Back Bonus) – No annual fee and “$100 Bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months.” You’ll also receive “0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers until August 2013.” Full review and app link here.

13. Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature – Lucrative bonus which can be used toward hotel stays: “Earn 40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1,000 within 4 months of account opening.”

14. Citi Forward Card – Attractive card design (I currently have a Forward card in my wallet) and gift card bonus: “$100 in gift cards – When you redeem the 10,000 bonus ThankYou® Points received after you make $650 in purchases and sign up for paperless statements within the first 3 months.” No annual fee.

15. Miles by Discover Card – Travel rewards with no annual fee: “Earn up to $120 in travel rewards–1,000 Bonus miles every month you make a purchase for the first year.”

16. Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from AMEX OPEN – Highly competitive points bonus for a business card: “Earn up to 30,000 Starpoints® – Receive 10,000 after your first purchase and an additional 20,000 when you spend $5,000 within the first 6 months – enough for up to 6 free nights at a Category 1 or 2 hotel.” $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $65. See details and compare here.

17. Blue Sky from American Express – A flexible travel rewards card with a generous welcome bonus: “Earn 7,500 points when you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months of Cardmembership – redeemable for a $100 statement credit.”

18. Business Green Rewards Card from American Express OPEN – No pre-set spending limit and “receive 5,000 bonus points on your first purchase.”

19. Capital One Platinum Credit Card – A good credit card for those with “fair” credit. $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, $19 thereafter. Card customisation with the image of your choice available at no charge.

20. Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express – “Earn $100 cash back in Reward Dollars when you spend $1,000 in the first three months of Cardmembership,” with no annual fee.

21. Capital One Platinum Prestige Credit Card – A great balance transfer card, with no annual fee. 0% intro APR until November 2013 on balance transfers and purchases. Travel assistance features: “24-hour travel & emergency assistance gives you a replacement card and cash advance.”

22. The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express OPEN – Earn rewards fast: “3X points on airfare, 2X points on advertising, gas, and shipping, 1X points on everything else.”

23. Discover Open Road Card – “0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months” and “2% automatically at gas stations and restaurants all year long.” No annual fee.

24. Discover Student More Card – A great credit card for college students. Offers 0% introductory APR on purchases for 9 months, with no annual fee.

25. Discover Student More Card – Mix Tape – Offers 0% introductory APR on purchases for 9 months, with no annual fee, and “up to 1% unlimited Cashback Bonus on everything else you buy.”

26. Capital One Cash Rewards for Newcomers – “A card designed to help those new to the U.S. establish credit and earn cash back,” with no annual fee. Earn 2% cash back on travel purchases, 1% on all other purchases.

27. Capital One Secured MasterCard – Designed for “building credit for consumers with limited or no credit history.” Includes “automatic reporting to the 3 major credit bureaus” and you “may qualify for credit line increases with no further security deposit required.”

28. AccountNow Prepaid MasterCard – This prepaid card product offers “guaranteed approval with no credit check.”

David blogs about personal finance and credit at Credit Card Outlaw. A version of this article originally appeared on Outlaw’s deals vertical.

Disclosures: Outlaw is a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. Information is believed to be accurate at time of publication, but no warranties or guarantees are provided. Visit the issuer’s web site for updated terms, rates, and conditions.

