28 Crazy Facts You Didn't Know About Facebook

Matt Lynley
mark zuckerberg

Photo: Facebook Roadshow

Facebook is finally going public tomorrow.It’s priced its shares at $38, which means the company is worth more than $100 billion. It’s already worth more than most of the tech companies publicly traded today—combined.

But there’s a lot you probably don’t know about the company and its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

While you wait for it to make its trading debut, we’ve assembled a list of a bunch of facts about the company and its CEO that aren’t widely known.

We’ve collected them from previous stories and an excellent profile that appeared in Bloomberg BusinessWeek this morning.

When Facebook goes public, it will be worth more than eBay, Yahoo, Groupon, LinkedIn, Netflix, IAC, AOL, Zynga and Pandora combined.

When it starts trading, Facebook will be worth more than Amazon—but just barely.

Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin renounced his U.S. citizenship.

One of Mark Zuckerberg's best talents, his peers say, is his ability to fire people.

Zuckerberg controls nearly 60 per cent of the voting power at Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg rejected an acquisition offer from Viacom.

He also tentatively agreed to an acquisition offer from Yahoo, then run by Terry Semel, but ended up turning it down when Semel lowered the price.

Payments make up about 15 per cent of Facebook's overall revenue.

Steve Ballmer offered to buy Facebook outright before investing $240 million in the company.

Former Yahoo executive Ellen Siminoff, Apple veteran Bud Colligan, and former OpenTable CEO Jeff Jordan all interviewed for the same spot Sheryl Sandberg holds—Zuck's parental supervision.

Steve Jobs asked Facebook to present its iPhone application at WWDC in 2008, but...

... Zuckerberg sent an engineer and marketing manager to do the presentation instead of doing it himself. The audition was so bad that Jobs canceled the presentation.

Zuckerberg wore a hoodie when meeting with investors on Wall Street.

Mark Zuckerberg also seems to be a Glee fan.

Mark Zuckerberg is a huge fan of the BlackBerry. That's one reason why Facebook has botched mobile, one source close to Facebook told BusinessWeek.

Zuckerberg didn't abandon his BlackBerry until 2010.

Zuckerberg wants to avoid weird fringe projects like self-driving cars, but that's left some Facebook employees bored.

Mark Zuckerberg promises to code every day this year.

Mark Zuckerberg conducted negotiations to acquire Instagram for $1 billion without consulting his board.

When investors were skittish during the housing crisis, Zuckerberg looked overseas for investment.

Google was only worth a quarter of Facebook's valuation when it first went public.

Facebook agreed to 20 years of FTC privacy audits after the government investigated how Facebook changed user privacy controls in 2009.

During Facebook's first summer, Zuckerberg and his family spent $85,000 keeping the company afloat.

YouTube founder Steve Chen spent a few weeks working at Facebook before leaving to start YouTube.

Facebook used to be called Thefacebook. Former president Sean Parker helped it buy the domain Facebook.com for $200,000.

Sean Parker also convinced Mark Zuckerberg to add photo sharing, now the site's most popular feature, to Facebook. Zuckerberg initially resisted.

Facebook pays its engineers better than most companies in the Valley >

Check out the top-paid software engineers in Silicon Valley >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.