28 Crazy Facts You Didn't Know About Facebook

Photo: Facebook Roadshow

Facebook is finally going public tomorrow.It’s priced its shares at $38, which means the company is worth more than $100 billion. It’s already worth more than most of the tech companies publicly traded today—combined.



But there’s a lot you probably don’t know about the company and its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

While you wait for it to make its trading debut, we’ve assembled a list of a bunch of facts about the company and its CEO that aren’t widely known.

We’ve collected them from previous stories and an excellent profile that appeared in Bloomberg BusinessWeek this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.