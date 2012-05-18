28 Crazy Facts You Didn't Know About Facebook

Photo: Facebook Roadshow
Facebook is finally going public tomorrow.It’s priced its shares at $38, which means the company is worth more than $100 billion. It’s already worth more than most of the tech companies publicly traded today—combined.
But there’s a lot you probably don’t know about the company and its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
While you wait for it to make its trading debut, we’ve assembled a list of a bunch of facts about the company and its CEO that aren’t widely known.
We’ve collected them from previous stories and an excellent profile that appeared in Bloomberg BusinessWeek this morning.
When Facebook goes public, it will be worth more than eBay, Yahoo, Groupon, LinkedIn, Netflix, IAC, AOL, Zynga and Pandora combined.
He also tentatively agreed to an acquisition offer from Yahoo, then run by Terry Semel, but ended up turning it down when Semel lowered the price.
Former Yahoo executive Ellen Siminoff, Apple veteran Bud Colligan, and former OpenTable CEO Jeff Jordan all interviewed for the same spot Sheryl Sandberg holds—Zuck's parental supervision.
... Zuckerberg sent an engineer and marketing manager to do the presentation instead of doing it himself. The audition was so bad that Jobs canceled the presentation.
Mark Zuckerberg is a huge fan of the BlackBerry. That's one reason why Facebook has botched mobile, one source close to Facebook told BusinessWeek.
Zuckerberg wants to avoid weird fringe projects like self-driving cars, but that's left some Facebook employees bored.
Mark Zuckerberg conducted negotiations to acquire Instagram for $1 billion without consulting his board.
Facebook agreed to 20 years of FTC privacy audits after the government investigated how Facebook changed user privacy controls in 2009.
Facebook used to be called Thefacebook. Former president Sean Parker helped it buy the domain Facebook.com for $200,000.
Sean Parker also convinced Mark Zuckerberg to add photo sharing, now the site's most popular feature, to Facebook. Zuckerberg initially resisted.
