28 Musicians Who Turned Down Hit Songs

The old saying about one person’s trash being another person’s treasure is doubly true in the music world, as plenty of smash hit songs were once passed over by big-name artists.
But don’t feel too sorry for the stars on this list: It’s unlikely they spend a lot of time moping around about what might have been.
When one Googles 'Britney umbrella,' some unfortunate paparazzi shots of a bald pop princess show up. But things could have been different. Terius 'The Dream' Nash explained Rihanna's critical and commercial triumph 'Umbrella' was written with Britney Spears in mind, but the demo never got to her (this was, of course, around the time of the head-shaving incident).
The anti-clingy boyfriend anthem 'Telephone' was originally written for Britney Spears. Though Spears recorded a heavily autotuned demo of the song, she eventually passed, paving the way for songwriter Lady Gaga's collaboration with Beyonce Knowles. Gaga has since admitted, 'I hate 'Telephone'. Is that terrible to say? It's the song I have the most difficult time listening to.'
Mike Will Made It penned Miley Cyrus' single 'We Can't Stop' with another pop princess in mind: Rihanna. But Rihanna ended up recording 'Pour It Up' instead, so Miley took the song and made it her own. No word on whether the drug references ('lines in the bathroom,' 'dancing with Molly') were in the original lyrics.
Pusha-T could have had the beat that eventually became Kanye West and Jay-Z's mega-hit 'Ni**as in Paris,' but he turned it down, thinking it sounded too much like a video game. The rapper said he though West went 'out of his way to prove (him) wrong' about the song... and it worked.
Ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger let a hit single slip away because she was over dance music. 'I passed on 'We Found Love,' Scherzinger told Notion magazine of Rihanna's Calvin Harris-penned club banger. 'I was like, 'Oh, there's so much dance and I want to take a break from it'. That was my fault. I slept on it.'
Whitney Houston scored a couple of her biggest hits with songs passed on from her R&B contemporaries. Among them: 'How Will I Know,' which George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam wrote for Janet Jackson. It became Houston's first pop crossover hit and her second No. 1 single.
Paris Hilton has expressed regret over turning down the saucy pop hit 'Don't Cha,' which catapulted Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls to fame. She later explained, 'I think I did hear the song, but not in the format we all came to know and love. If I'd heard that, of course I'd have jumped at the chance.' Score one for Scherzy.
Both Phyllis Hyman and Mary Wilson had passed on the club track 'Holiday' before Madonna picked it up for her eponymous debut album. Hilariously, execs chose to keep the cover of the single Madonna-free as they were worried her image wouldn't suit the song's R&B roots.
In the summer of 2011, Demi Lovato wowed her peers with her emotionally-charged ballad 'Skyscraper,' drawing acclaim from everyone fromKaty Perry to Kim Kardashian. American Idol'sJordin Sparks uploaded a cover of the song to YouTube, as she had recorded a demo of the track before and even contributed backing vocals to Lovato's version.
'Waiting for a Star to Fall' was rejected by not one, but two pop divas before songwriters Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill decided to record it for themselves as Boy Meets Girl. The song, originally written for Whitney Houston, was rejected by executive Clive Davis before being recorded byBelinda Carlisle, who reportedly hated it.
'Ben' wasn't Michael Jackson's most memorable solo hit, but it was his first. Jackson recorded the song in 1972 after it was rejected by Mormon wunderkind Donny Osmond, who was too busy with tour obligations. Featured in the film of the same name, 'Ben' won a Golden Globe for Best Song and was nominated for an Academy Award.
Britney Spears might have gotten off to a very different start had TLC chosen to include '...Baby One More Time' on the album FanMail. There wouldn't have been any schoolgirl skirts, which is unfathomable considering Britney's entire early career hinged on schoolgirl skirts and belly-baring tops.
OK, Gloria Estefan didn't actually pass on 'Hero,' because she never got the chance to record it. Mariah Carey co-wrote the song with Walter Afanasieff with the intention of giving it to Estefan, but Carey's then-husband Tommy Mottolla convinced her to hold onto it. It spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Top 100.
Chrisette Michele turned down a song written for her by Ne-Yo, 'Irreplaceable,' because she felt it 'wasn't her.' Shortly thereafter, Beyonce chanted 'to the left' all the way to the top of the charts. Michele considered the ordeal a learning experience: 'No man is an island. I'm not here by myself. Somebody else besides me has a great idea.'
Songwriter Cathy Dennis penned 'Toxic' for Kylie Minogue, who had previously scored a smash hit with Dennis' song 'Can't Get You Out of My Head.' Kylie passed. She says she didn't mind when 'Toxic' proved a career booster for Britney, explaining, 'It's like the fish that got away. You just have to accept it.'
Heart's smash hit 'These Dreams' is notable for a couple of reasons: It was the first single to feature Nancy Wilson on lead vocals, and it was one of the first singles that the Wilson sisters didn't write themselves. It was also rejected hardcore by Stevie Nicks.
Christina Milian, who was offered the song for her third full-length album So Amazin'. In an interview with Rap-Up, Milian explained that she was dropped a week after her album's release: 'It was a budget cut, I believe. (Def Jam) probably got rid of projects like mine to spend the money on (Rihanna).'
Everyone knows that Chris Brown and Rihanna share some unsavory history, but once upon a time he was helping her out professionally. Brown actually co-wrote the track 'Disturbia' for his own album, Exclusive, but passed it Ri's way after he decided it was better suited to a female vocalist.
Cyndi Lauper never got a chance to hear the original rock-flavored incarnation of 'Open Your Heart,' despite the fact that it was written with her in mind. The Temptations also passed on the song before it ended up on Madonna's 1985 album True Blue.
Believe it or not, Celine Dion didn't want to become the queen of tearjerking romantic soundtrack ballads. She turned down Diane Warren's 'There You'll Be,' which became a big hit for country singer Faith Hill when she recorded it for the Pearl Harbor soundtrack in 2001.
Meat Loaf claims Jim Steinman wrote both 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and 'Making Love (Out of Nothing at All)' for his album Midnight at the Lost and Found, but that his record company was unwilling to pony up the cash for the tracks.Bonnie Tyler nabbed her biggest hit ever with 'Total Eclipse,' while Air Supply rocked 'Making Love.' Poor Meat.
In 1990, Taylor Dayne scored her only No. 1 hit with 'Love Will Lead You Back,' a dynamic power ballad Diane Warren had penned with Whitney Houston in mind. Of course Whitney could have pulled off the requisite melodrama, but executive Clive Davis made the final decision on the song
Diana Ross was one of several divas to pass on the glittery disco anthem 'It's Raining Men,' as Donna Summer, Cher, and Barbra Streisand all refused the tune before The Weather Girls made it their own mega-hit in 1982. The song performed well on the charts almost two decades later, when Geri Halliwell recorded a cover for the Bridget Jones' Diary soundtrack.
Justin Timberlake's solo career was bolstered by a bunch of songs originally intended to launch the comeback of his idol, Michael Jackson. The Neptunes-produced tracks 'Rock Your Body' and 'Señorita' were among the songs Jackson's management rejected, giving Timberlake the chance to craft his own sound on Justified.
Christina Aguilera shares a writing credit on Kelly Clarkson's hit 'Miss Independent,' as she had worked on the song with songwriters Rhett Lawrence and Matt Morris for her album, Stripped. When the song failed to make the cut for Aguilera's album, it was passed on to Kelly Clarkson, who made it her own.
The insanely likeable breakup anthem 'Since U Been Gone' was offered to both Pink and Hilary Duff before it ended up on Kelly Clarkson's radar. According to hitmaker Dr. Luke, Duff's management was concerned about her ability to hit the tune's glass-shattering high notes.
Justin Timberlake's solo career was bolstered by a bunch of songs originally intended to launch the comeback of his idol, Michael Jackson. The Neptunes-produced tracks 'Rock Your Body' and 'Señorita' were among the songs Jackson's management rejected, giving Timberlake the chance to craft his own sound on Justified.
Gloria Estefan co-wrote 'Let's Get Loud' with the intention of including it on her 1998 album Gloria!, but passed it on to burgeoning star Jennifer Lopez. Now it's practically a jock jam, thanks to its popularity among cheerleaders.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.