The secret of becoming a billionaire is to start with at least a couple of billion dollars. Ask these 30 billionaires who lost at least a billion dollars each in 2010.



According to Forbes, Ingvar Kamprad, “the Swedish billionaire is the year’s biggest loser, down $17 billion to $6 billion. The drop from No. 11 to No. 162 has nothing to do with the value of his thriving retailer.

He has fallen because his lawyers produced documents that prove the foundation he created, and heads, in tax haven Lichtenstein owns Ikea, and its bylaws bar him and his family from benefiting from its funds”. Both of the Ambani brothers make the top 10 losers’ list.

Here are the 28 billionaires who lost billions in 2010:

Rank Name Net Worth Change in Wealth 1 Ingvar Kamprad $6 B -17 2 Anil Ambani $8.8 B -4.9 3 Berthold & Theo Jr. Albrecht & family $14.4 B -2.3 4 Bradley Hughess $1.8 B -2.1 5 Michael Otto & family $16.6 B -2.1 6 Robert Kuok $12.5 B -2 7 Mukesh Ambani $27 B -2 8 Henry Ross Perot Jr $1.4 B -1.9 9 Ricardo Salinas Pliego $8.2 B -1.9 10 Elena Baturina $1.2 B -1.7 11 Wang Chuanfu $2.7 B -1.7 12 Kushal Pal Singh $7.3 B -1.7 13 Reinhold Wurth $4.1 B -1.6 14 Alain & Gerard Wertheimer $6 B -1.5 15 William Cook $3.1 B -1.4 16 Liu Zhongtian $1.9 B -1.3 17 Bernard Broermann $2.1 B -1.3 18 Lu Xiangyang $1.9 B -1.2 19 Silvio Berlusconi $7.8 B -1.2 20 Zong Qinghou $5.9 B -1.1 21 Peter Peterson $1 B -1 22 Huang Rulun $1.3 B -1 23 Hubert Burda $1.5 B -1 24 Robert Miller $1.5 B -1 25 Herbert Kohler $2 B -1 26 John Mars $10 B -1 27 Jacqueline Mars $10 B -1 28 Forrest Mars $10 B -1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.