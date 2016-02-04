The hottest restaurant in the world has a 27,000-person waiting list and is only open for 70 days

Tony Manfred

Noma in Copenhagen, long considered one of the best restaurants in the world, recently opened a pop-up restaurant in Sydney under acclaimed chef René Redzepi.

With a waiting list of 27,000 and only a few weeks until Redzepi and his team return to Denmark, it’s the hottest restaurant in the world. Take one look at the food, and you’ll know why.

