The hottest restaurant in the world has a 27,000-person waiting list and is only open for 70 days

Noma in Copenhagen, long considered one of the best restaurants in the world, recently opened a pop-up restaurant in Sydney under acclaimed chef René Redzepi.

With a waiting list of 27,000 and only a few weeks until Redzepi and his team return to Denmark, it’s the hottest restaurant in the world. Take one look at the food, and you’ll know why.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by A.C. Fowler

