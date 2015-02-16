A newly built 27,000-square-foot chateau is on sale in Houston, Texas for $43 million

Megan Willett
Close-in memorial estate houston texas $US43 millionMartha Turner Sotheby’s International RealtyRight out of 16th Century Paris.

On 2.5 acres in Houston, Texas, an anonymous owner has erected an enormous 27,000-square-foot chateau that’s being sold for $US43 million.

The newly built monumental mansion is reminiscent of Versailles with hand-painted decorations, period-inspired moulding, and its lavishly gilted details.

It has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half baths, a library, three different kitchens, and a fitness center. There’s also has a pool, gardens, outdoor BBQ and fireplace, and pool house on the property.

Kelli Geitner with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

The newly constructed home sits on 2.5 acres in Houston, Texas.

It's massive with ample grounds and gardens.

The 27,000-square-foot mansion was modelled loosely after Versailles in Paris.

It's lavishly outfitted with marble, gilded accents, and hand-painted details.

The amount of work that went into the property is astounding.

From the windows to the skylight, the mansion was expertly crafted.

This is the aptly-named Versailles room and salon.

The mansion actually has three kitchens: one for entertaining, one for catering, and a butler's pantry. There's also a kitchen office.

The huge dining room can seat 14 easily and has a hanging chandelier.

There's also a media room with lounge chairs and a huge screen.

Outside, the home has plenty of entertaining space, plus a BBQ and firepit.

The well-kept grounds wouldn't be complete with a pool.

A pool house and outdoor shower is also out back.

One last view of the incredible 'palace.'

And here's what a similar price tag gets you in NYC...

See inside a sprawling New York apartment overlooking Central Park that was just listed for $US42 million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.