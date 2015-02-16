A newly built 27,000-square-foot chateau is on sale in Houston, Texas for $43 million

On 2.5 acres in Houston, Texas, an anonymous owner has erected an enormous 27,000-square-foot chateau that’s being sold for $US43 million.

The newly built monumental mansion is reminiscent of Versailles with hand-painted decorations, period-inspired moulding, and its lavishly gilted details.

It has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half baths, a library, three different kitchens, and a fitness center. There’s also has a pool, gardens, outdoor BBQ and fireplace, and pool house on the property.

Kelli Geitner with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

