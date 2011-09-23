27-Year-Old Hedge Funder Accused Of Duping Investors Out Of $2.3 Million Is Now Facing FBI Probe And RICO Charge

Photo: Meetup.com

Anthony “A.J.” Klatch II, the possibly bi-polar 27-year-old with a “genius IQ” accused of defrauding investors out of $2.3 million and then buying himself a fleet of fancy cars and a condo, could find himself facing more serious charges, AL.com reported.Klatch is already facing conspiracy, securities fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly persuading 8 people to to invest $2.3 million in his hedge fund, the report said.



According to assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bodnar, if Klatch is convicted he could face a prison sentence of 7 years and 3 months under advisory sentencing guidelines.

But he could find himself facing significantly more because now he’s the subject of an FBI probe.

From AL.com:

FBI Special Agent Ryan Kennedy testified that authorities are pursuing an investigation under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt organisations Act involving 30 victims and some $16 million in fraudulent losses.

This means he could face up to 20 years in prison –the statutory maximum, the report said.

