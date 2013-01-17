27-Year-Old Box CEO Plans To Hire 300 More People, IPO In 2014

Box CEO Aaron Levie

Box Inc., the Web-storage provider with more than 140,000 business customers, is planning to hold its initial public offering in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie said yesterday in an interview.”The kind of business that we’re in is certainly well- suited to be public,” Levie said at Bloomberg’s San Francisco office. While the CEO has previously told reporters an IPO could come this year, he said yesterday that “2013 is a long shot” and that for now, Box plans to invest in growth.



Box, a Los Altos, California-based provider of online- storage and collaboration software, is betting that demand for enterprise-technology stocks will remain buoyant into next year. While some consumer Web companies, including Groupon Inc. and Zynga Inc., have foundered since their IPOs, business-software makers Workday Inc. and Splunk Inc. have each surged more than 80 per cent since 2012 public-market debuts.

Co-founded by Levie in 2005, Box has withstood rising competition from larger companies, such as Microsoft Corp., as well as fellow startups, including Dropbox Inc. Box has attracted more than $280 million in venture capital from investors including General Atlantic LLC, Andreessen Horowitz, Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Salesforce.com Inc.

Levie said that the company plans to grow to close to 1,000 employees in the next year, up from about 670 now, as it expands in countries including Japan, Germany, France and the Netherlands. Growth in Brazil and Australia is also on Box’s agenda, Levie said.

San Francisco Office

The CEO expects to hire a half-dozen executives for senior management roles, including an international chief. Box moved about 100 sales people this week into a new office in San Francisco, he said.

Evernote Corp., an online note-taking and document-storage service, said in August that it plans to hold off on an IPO until at least 2015 while working to convert users of its free product into paid subscribers.

For Box, a market debut may come sooner.

“Because we don’t want to sell, we will have to go public,” Levie said.

