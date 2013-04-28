27 Visions Of The Apocalypse In Movies

JJ Duncan
oblivion set

Sometimes filmmakers seem a little obsessed with the end of the world.

This year alone we’ve got OblivionAfter EarthCatching FireThe HostThis Is the EndWorld War ZElysium, and The World’s End champing at the bit to show us their visions for Earth’s demise (or at least radical decline).

With Oblivion new in theatres this weekend, we decided to take a look back at what the end of the world might look like according to movies.

We’ve helpfully organised them in alphabetical order. Enjoy!

Now see which different movies are exactly the same ...

'Oblivion' and 'Wall-E' shared similar stories. See what else did >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.