27 Things Tim Geithner Accomplished During His Whirlwind Trip To China

Geithner’s trip to China has been hailed as a success. A People’s Daily Online headline brags World Amazed Over Sharp Turnaround In China-U.S. Relations.



The treasury secretary was equally exuberant on CNBC: “China’s economy looks very strong, and what’s very important is the government is very committed to this process of reform to balance and strengthen domestic demand. That’s important for China, the United States and the world. That means growing opportunity for American companies who export to China, who produce in China.”

But let’s not forget Geithner failed to secure a yuan revaluation.

Was Geithner, who majored in Asian Studies at Dartmouth College, dazzled by the Chinese? Did he accomplish anything?

Memorandum on nuclear safety Signed the Memorandum of Further Cooperation on Nuclear Safety for the Westinghouse AP1000 Nuclear Reactor between the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the United States of America and the National Nuclear Safety Administration of the People's Republic of China. Source: State Dept Task force on shale gas Signed the U.S.-China Shale Gas Resource Task Force Work Plan between the Department of State of the United States of America and the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China. Source: State Dept Memorandum on EcoPartnerships Signed the Memorandum of Understanding Between the Department of State of the United States of America and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China on Implementation of the Framework for EcoPartnerships (to be known as the EcoPartnerships Implementation Plan); and are to set up the Joint Secretariat for the EcoPartnerships program, and start the process of establishing new EcoPartnerships. Source: State Dept Memorandum on trade chain security Signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China Concerning Bilateral Cooperation on Supply Chain Security and Facilitation. Source: State Dept Memorandum for collaboration on infectious diseases Renewed the Memorandum of Understanding for the Collaborative Program on Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases between the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America and the Ministry of Health of the People's Republic of China. Source: State Dept Implementation of a memorandum on climate change Welcome the progress made on implementing the U.S.-China Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Cooperation on Climate Change, Energy and Environment and the 10 Year Framework on Energy and Environment Cooperation, and are to enhance practical cooperation in areas such as climate change, energy, and environment. Source: State Dept Launched websites for 10-year plans on environment Under the 10 Year Framework on Energy and Environment Cooperation, are to continue their efforts to carry out specific cooperation in six priority areas: clean water, clean air, clean and efficient electricity, clean and efficient transportation, nature reserves and wetlands protection, and energy efficiency; announced the publication of all seven related action plans in both English and Chinese; and announced the launch of their respective official websites on the 10 Year Framework (http://www.state.gov/g/oes/env/tenyearframework/index.htm and http://tyf.ndrc.gov.cn). Source: State Dept Meeting as part of the Security & Economic Development program Held the sixth meeting of the 10 Year Framework Joint Working Group before the second round of the S&ED, and are to hold the first U.S.-China Energy Efficiency Forum after the second round of the S&ED. Source: State Dept Meeting on clean energy Held a working meeting of the Clean Energy Research centre on May 25. Source: State Dept Forum on electric vehicles Are to hold the Electric Vehicles Forum, the Fifth U.S.-China Energy Policy Dialogue, and the Tenth U.S.-China Oil and Gas Industry Forum in the second half of 2010; and reaffirmed the role of the Oil and Gas Industry Forum in promoting shale gas development in both countries. Source: State Dept Renewable energy forum Are to hold the first ever U.S.-China Renewable Energy Forum, and Advanced Bio-fuels Forum on May 26 and 27, and start work on the U.S.-China Renewable Energy Partnership. Source: State Dept Announced grants for clean energy Announced U.S. Trade and Development Agency grants to support cooperation between U.S. and Chinese enterprises and institutions on combined heat and power, aviation bio-fuels, and smart grid standards. Source: State Dept Reiterated commitment to nuclear safety Reiterated that they are to strengthen AP1000 cooperation; and are willing to make concerted efforts to promote cooperation on the nuclear safety technology of High Temperature Gas-cooled Reactors between the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the United States of America and the National Nuclear Safety Administration of the People's Republic of China after properly addressing the intellectual property protection issue and following the U.S.-China nuclear technology transfer practice. Source: State Dept Statement on energy security cooperation Issued the U.S.-China Joint Statement on Energy Security Cooperation, which noted the two countries, as the world's largest producers and consumers of energy, share common interests and responsibilities to ensure energy security and face common challenges. The United States and China pledged to uphold the principles of mutual beneficial cooperation, diversified development, and energy security through coordination, recognise that energy security and clean energy go hand-in-hand, and agree to strengthen cooperation in the areas of stabilizing international energy markets, ensuring diversified energy supply, and a rational and efficient use of energy. Source: State Dept Plans to enhance cooperation on nuclear trafficking Are to enhance cooperation on preventing and combating illegal trafficking of nuclear and other related radioactive materials. Source: State Dept Forum on illegal logging Are to hold the third U.S.-China Bilateral Forum on Combating Illegal Logging and Associated Trade within this year. Source: State Dept Progress on construction of a Chinese garden in D.C. Are to continue working toward a successful construction of a Chinese garden at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. Source: State Dept Continuing dialogue on human rights Are to continue dialogue on human rights on the basis of equality and mutual respect; commented on the successful conclusion of a bilateral Human Rights Dialogue on May 13 and 14 in Washington, D.C.; and expect to hold the next round of the Human Rights Dialogue next year in China. Source: State Dept Reaffirmed importance of advancing law enforcement cooperation Are to cooperate to fight corruption, including bribery of public officials, through the U.S.-China Joint Liaison Group's Anticorruption Working Group, the APEC Anticorruption Task Force, and other multilateral fora; are to work together to implement the United Nations Convention Against Corruption; decided to hold the eighth meeting of the Joint Liaison Group for Law Enforcement Cooperation in November in Beijing; and reaffirmed the importance of advancing law enforcement cooperation to fight terrorism and transnational crime. Source: State Dept Scheduled a counterterrorism meeting Are to hold the Eighth U.S.-China Counterterrorism Consultation within this year. Source: State Dept Scheduled another meeting in Security & Economic Development program Are to hold a new round of dialogues on security, arms control, and non-proliferation prior to next year's S&ED. Source: State Dept Before the next meeting of the S&ED, pledged to hold a new round of sub-dialogues on the following matters to identify opportunities for cooperation on regional and international challenges: Policy-Planning, Africa, Latin America, East Asia, Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia. Source: State Dept Plans for dialogue on UN peacekeeping Are to conduct dialogue and cooperation on UN peacekeeping operations including their reform. Source: State Dept Plans for the Coast Guard to lead training programs in China Announced that the U.S. Coast Guard and the Rescue and Salvage Bureau of the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China will organise maritime search and rescue exchange and training programs in China. Source: State Dept Agreed to enhance communication on development issues Talked broadly about development issues, and agreed to enhance communication and dialogue on these issues. Source: State Dept Reaffirmed support for environmental accords Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, reaffirmed their support for the Copenhagen Accord; announced that the Environmental Protection Agency of the United States of America and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China reaffirmed their commitment to the November 2009 Memorandum of Cooperation to Build Capacity to Address Climate Change and intend to meet within a month to begin implementation; and agreed to initiate discussions on short-term forcers. Source: State Dept

