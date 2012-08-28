27 Psychological Reasons Why Good People Do Bad Things

The FBI escorts Ralph Cioffi, who formerly managed a Bear Stearns subprime hedge fund.

The white-collar crimes that lead major companies to collapse usually begin with seemingly minor ethical violations that spiral into something much bigger.



The question of what motivates smart and talented people to commit fraud is fascinating, and is the subject of a new paper by Dr. Muel Kaptein of the Rotterdam School Of Management.

We’ve put together some of his most interesting insights on the situations and behavioural biases that lead people to do wrong.

Thanks to Dr. Kaptein for letting us feature his work.

