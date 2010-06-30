Check Out The 27 Brands That Will Dominate The Future

A good brand is a tremendous advantage for a company, but its potential is difficult to forecast.



According to a new study done by Credit Suisse, efficient branding is a vital indicator for investors. They came up with 27 brands that will be big in the next years. Among them are well-known brands like Apple or Facebook, but the study shows that many of these brands are from Asia or the Middle-East.

Pay attention.

Alibaba (1688.HK) Alibaba.com is a Chinese e-commerce platform for small businesses. It gives buyers and suppliers the opportunity to do business online through three different outlets: a global platform, a Chinese platform and a Japanese platform. The brand is considered as trustworthy in the growing market in Asia. Opportunity: Monetization of registered users Source: Credit Suisse Amazon (AMZN) Amazon.com is a international online retailer based in the U.S. It ships everything from books to electronics to shoes. Amazon is also the manufacturer and seller of the Kindle. Opportunity: Taking market shares from smaller online players Source: Credit Suisse Almarai (2280.SE) Almarai is a company producing dairy products in Saudi Arabia. It has the reputation to control its products closely and to have a cold distribution chain that is indispensable in the hot Saudi climate. Opportunity: Expansion to Egypt and other countries in the Middle-East Source: Credit Suisse Apple (AAPL) Apple is also on the list. The multinational corporation designs and sells computers and computer software. Its brand has always been well-known, but recently Apple has gone beyond the simple Macintosh. Opportunity: Expansion in the markets abroad. Source: Credit Suisse BIM (BIMAS:IS) BIM is a Turkish discount retailer with a low-cost model. It is the largest retailer by store numbers in Turkey and is expanding. Opportunity: Better brand recognition in the expansion areas. Source: Credit Suisse Capitec Bank (CPIJ.J) Capitec Bank is a South-African retail bank established in 2001. It focuses on affordable banking services. Credit Suisse suggests that clients will continue to be attracted by the low-cost and better-value alternative that the bank represents. It plans to open new branches and expand. Opportunity: Getting known within the middle-income market. Source: Credit Suisse China Merchants Bank-H (3968.HK) China Merchants Bank is a large commercial bank in China with low consumer and mortgage competition. It has made a big effort to sustain the reputation of its retail brand. There would be quicker growth with deregulation, according to Credit Suisse. Opportunity: Growing Chinese consumer purchasing power Source: Credit Suisse Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC; Private) COMAC is a aerospace manufacturer backed by the Chinese Government, started in 2008 to expand the aircraft industry in China. It intends to become a serious competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. The C919 is the company's new narrowbody aircraft completely built in China. Opportunity: The Chinese civil aviation market (second largest in the world). Source: Credit Suisse Enfamil Enfamil is a baby formula brand that lies within Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. According to Credit Suisse,it has the highest exposure to emerging market growth, especially in Asia and Latin America. In 2009, sales went up double digits in the emerging markets. Opportunity: Market expansion in Russia or India. Source: Credit Suisse Facebook (Private) Facebook's success story is well-known, the social media company has long outlasted others. Its biggest asset is its simplicity and the constant innovation that the company puts into its products. Opportunity: International growth and revenue from traffic. Source: Credit Suisse Hyundai Motors (005380.KS) Hyundai's focus on inexpensive, affordable cars have put it in a good position during the economic downturn, as the demand for cheaper cars increased. Now the company wants to shift its image to higher-end cars but still with a affordable price. Opportunity: appreciation within the U.S. market Source: Credit Suisse Indian Hotels (IHTL.BO) The Indian Hotels Company is a luxury brand that is part of the Tata conglomerate. It is traded separately. It has domestic recognition since the construction of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, but the brand has locations all over the world. Opportunity: Domestic Indian tourism growth, as the middle class expands, as well as international expansion to China, Russia and South America. Source: Credit Suisse Julius Baer (BAER1.VX) The Swiss private bank faces a market with increased demands for its services. It has invested to a great extent into markets in the Middle-East, Asia and Latin America, so it is not dependent on growth in its home market. In Germany, the bank's biggest market, the bank has recently opened locations. Opportunity: Growth acceleration from international locations Source: Credit Suisse Li Ning CO. (2331.HK) Li Ning is a Chinese sports apparel brand with a strong connection to Chinese Olympic performances. Its name comes from its founder, a Olympian gymnast. The company focuses on sports that China excels in within the Olympics, like badminton or table tennis. Opportunity: Growing Chinese demand for fashionable sportswear. Source: Credit Suisse Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.BO) Originally a Indian tractor brand, Mahindra & Mahindra has grown so as to produce also passenger and light commercial vehicles, while remaining the dominant brand for tractors. It has partnered with international companies, but its focus is on its own brand-building. Opportunity: Expansion overseas to China and the U.S. Source: Credit Suisse MercadoLibre (MELI) MercadoLibre is the biggest online consumer trading platform in Latin America, offering a service comparable to eBay. Opportunity: Build up the payments business and profit from a growing number of internet users in Latin America. Source: Credit Suisse Mercedes-Benz Reputation-wise, Mercedes is a brand that stands out, both with its high-end luxury products and with its lower-end products. Opportunity: Growing middle-class in emerging markets Source: Credit Suisse Polo Ralph Lauren (RL) The brand Polo Ralph Lauren offers clothes that go from bags to shirt and is not only connected with luxury products. The price range is extremely variable, but the brand is always attractive. Opportunity: growing demand in Japan and the rest of Asia Source: Credit Suisse Sonova Holding (SOON.S) Sonova Holdings is a company that offers hearing devices and wireless communications systems to improve the hearing of affected people. It has expanded into the market of medical implants. Opportunity: Growing demand with growing population Source: Credit Suisse Swatch Group (UHR.VX) In the global watch industry, Swatch is a recognised brand. With variable prices and diverse products, it is well-known and accessible for many. Opportunity: Expansion in Asia Source: Credit Suisse Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Despite the recent recession, Tiffany as brand is still strong and its reputation is unyielding. Opportunity: Recovery in the U.S. Source: Credit Suisse Tingyi (0322.HK) Tingyi is the largest instant noodle and ready-to-drink tea producer in China. Opportunity: Chinese food market growth Source: Credit Suisse Trader Joe's (Private) Trader Joe's, the famous food retailer, has found his niche and is now expanding. Opportunity: Growth with online sales and more stores Source: Credit Suisse Tsingtao Brewery H (0168.HK) Tsingtao Brewery produces a premium beer of Chinese origin and is unique in its kind. Opportunity: Expansion to other geographical markets Source: Credit Suisse Under Armour (UA) Under Armour is a growing sportswear company that has managed to integrate the market next to the likes of Nike and Adidas. It is still able to grow by diversifying products and expanding to other geographical markets. Opportunity: Expansion in new markets Source: Credit Suisse Uniqlo The clothes company Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, is mainly dominant on the Japanese market. It has stores in New York and Paris, which helps its international recognition. Opportunity: Expansion in China Source: Credit Suisse Yakult Honsha (2267) The Yakult beverage, the pro-biotic milk-like product, is increasingly in demand. Opportunity: Market creation in emerging markets Source: Credit Suisse Don't miss... 15 companies skidding towards bankruptcy >>

