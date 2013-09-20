The 27 Best Images From The Air Force Instagram

Social media is a relatively new thing to America’s services, most of all, Instagram.
While their troops seem to be taking to the airwaves (albeit, in officially “unofficial” capacities), the services headquarters are slowly catching up.
In honour of the Air Force’s recent 66th birthday, we’re throwing up these images from their Instagram account.
They’re the youngest service of all four, and that may be why they Instagram so well.
(Or it could be all the cool toys.)
Air Force Thunderbirds are in the entertainment (marketing and recruiting) industry as much as they are the military.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most reliable birds in the Force, despite being a little long in the tooth.
The Air Force is probably the best of all the services when it comes to photography. Here we see an airman just chilling in the door of his bird.
Air Force guys show everyone how to do a team (the box) and squad (the line) push ups. (And yes, the Air Force still does push ups.)
Finally our favourite, Air Force Chief of Staff Mark A.Welsh III sporting a Captain America mask during the first part of a brief.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51d42bca6bb3f7520c000005/image.jpg' alt='Attached image' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')
The most interesting Instagram in the Marine Corps ...
