The 27 Best Images From The Air Force Instagram

Social media is a relatively new thing to America’s services, most of all, Instagram.

While their troops seem to be taking to the airwaves (albeit, in officially “unofficial” capacities), the services headquarters are slowly catching up.

In honour of the Air Force’s recent 66th birthday, we’re throwing up these images from their Instagram account.

They’re the youngest service of all four, and that may be why they Instagram so well.

(Or it could be all the cool toys.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.