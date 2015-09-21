The 27 hottest Israeli startups of 2015

The always-hot Israeli startup scene has been going even more bonkers lately.

2015 has been a record-breaker for VC funding. The valuations of young companies are skyrocketing and private-equity bankers have arrived in droves, as have Chinese investors.

It all adds up to a very healthy tech community, overflowing with innovation.

We recently visited Israel and met with many, many people in the tech industry and we asked all of them: which startups are you watching?

Of the dozens of startups we heard about and talked to, these are the ones that we found to be particularly outstanding for any number of reasons: their growth, their products, their mission and/or the pedigree of their founders.

