27 Celebrities You Forgot Made Cameos On 'The Simpsons'

Katy Perry was the only non-animated guest star to appear on the series.

Photo: screenshot

On Tuesday, “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening finally revealed, after 20 years, that the famous cartoon family live in Springfield… Oregon.It only took 500 episodes, 23 seasons and over 600 celebrity guest appearances for Groening to fill us all in on this news.



From the family’s first appearance on April 19, 1987 during a short animated skit on Fox’s “The Tracey Ullman Show” the show has stayed on the air for over 20 years, becoming the longest-running show in primetime history in 2009.

The show boasts more guest appearances than any other TV show, ranging from Michael Jackson to Rupert Murdoch, with some of them coming back for multiple episode arcs. Danny DeVito guest-starred twice, Kelsey Grammer voiced the vengeful clown, Sideshow Bob, and “Saturday Night Live” star, the late Phil Hartman, was featured 52 times throughout the first 10 seasons.

As a tribute to this groundbreaking news about the show, we’ve gathered our favourite animated celebrities who have guest-starred over the years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.