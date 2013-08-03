27 Business Leaders Name Their Favourite Books Ever

Winfrey has said 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee is her all-time favourite book. She was even featured in Mary McDonagh Murphy's documentary on the book.

'I remember reading this book and then going to class and not being able to shut up about it,' she said, according to The Baltimore Sun. 'I read it in eighth or ninth grade, and I was trying to push the book off on other kids. So it makes sense to me that now I have a book club, because I have been doing that since probably this book.'