27 beautiful images of ANZAC Day dawn services from across the country

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli.

To commemorate Australians and New Zealanders have gathered together to remember the brave soldiers, nurses and army personnel who risked their lives to preserve the freedom and liberty the country is able to enjoy today.

This year’s dawn services have attracted record crowds.

An estimated 120,000 visitors flocked to the Australian War Memorial – an increase of more than 80,000 on last year. More than 80,000 came to the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, while 30,000 people gathered in Sydney’s darkened CBD – the largest gathering since the days after World War II, according to organisers.

Another 10,500 people are expected to attend the dawn service on the Gallipoli peninsula.

From land to sea, from Australia to Gallipoli, here are some of the most moving photos we have seen.

A wreath and photograph are laid at the cenotaph during the dawn service at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia.

A wreath and photograph are laid at the cenotaph during the dawn service at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia. Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty. Veterans Frank Harlow, 102, and Ian Brewer, 93, attended the service. Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty. A member of the Australian Choir lays flowers on the cenotaph. Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty. There were record attendee numbers at the Martin Place dawn service. Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty. The City of Sydney projected ANZAC images on buildings to commemorate. Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty. Melbourne also saw large crowds for the Dawn Service on ANZAC Day at the Shrine of Remembrance in Victoria, Australia. Scott Barbour/ Getty. Members of the Mudgeeraba light horse troop took part in the Currumbin RSL dawn service in Currumbin, Australia. Chris Hyde/ Getty. The sun rose over the ocean during the service. Chris Hyde/ Getty. Thousands of people gathered at the RSL where a hill of red poppies met the sea. Chris Hyde/ Getty. Members of the light horse troop took part in the Anzac Day dawn service. Chris Hyde/ Getty. People take a moment's silence to remember the Anzacs. Chris Hyde/ Getty. Surf boats perform a sea burial. Chris Hyde/ Getty. Members of the Albert Battery shoot a volley of fire as part of the ceremony. Chris Hyde/ Getty. A member of the public photographs a name on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia. Stefan Postles/ Getty. People place poppies on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial. Stefan Postles/ Getty. And a photo of a fallen soldier sits along side the poppies. Stefan Postles/ Getty. People match towards the Grey Lynn RSA during the ANZAC Day dawn service in Auckland, New Zealand. Phil Walter/ Getty. Children hold photos of their relatives who served at Gallipoli. Phil Walter/ Getty. Others from the local community hold poppies during the service. Phil Walter/ Getty. People line the Cenotaph to take part in the service. Phil Walter/ Getty. A member of the crowd salutes during the ANZAC Dawn Ceremony at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand. Hagen Hopkins/ Getty. Crowds look on in darkness. Hagen Hopkins/ Getty. The New Zealand flag is raised. Hagen Hopkins/ Getty Cunard Queen Elizabeth officers take a minutes silence during the Anzac Day dawn service as the ship sailed the waters off the Gallipoli Peninsula, Turkey. A two-metre high poppy wall floral tribute, shaped as ‘100’ to mark the Anzac centenary, formed the centrepiece for the ceremony. The wall was filled with 11,500 red poppies donated by Australians and New Zealanders during Queen Elizabeth’s calls to Auckland and Sydney as part of her current world cruise, with the flowers representing the number of Anzacs killed during the campaign. Guests of honour at the service included Herb Christophers from New Zealand and Mark Keys from Australia, both descendants of Anzac soldiers, who travelled onboard Queen Elizabeth as custodians for the poppies on their journey to Gallipoli. Almost 500 Australians and New Zealanders were on board the Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth for the special memorial service.

