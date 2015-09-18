27 awesome things to do in Chicago this fall

Ah, Chicago in the fall. That fleeting moment before the temperature drops below zero and snow blankets the city.
Whether you’re a resident or are just passing through on business, it’d be a shame to let the fair season fly by without a bike ride along Michigan Lake or a visit to one of the city’s pop-up pumpkin patches, not to mention a slew of cultural events, beer festivals, and more taking place just about every weekend.
Keep scrolling for the 27 best ways to soak up fall in the Windy City.
Watch performers from all over the world at UniverSoul Circus in Washington Park from September 22 through October 18.
See the Tony Award-winning 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' at the Bank of America Theatre from September 29 through October 11.
Attend Chicago's inaugural Museum Week from October 1 to 7. Twelve museums, including the Adler Planetarium and Chicago History Museum, are participating.
If you enjoy bacon and beer, you'll love the Bacon and Beer Classic on October 10. It's a day full of craft brews and bacon-inspired bites from local restaurants at Soldier Field.
Head to Harris Theatre on October 23 or 24 to see the world-renowned Giordano Dance Chicago. Says the Chicago Tribune: 'The mood is pure joy, the energy unstoppable.'
Sample domestic and international seasonal beers at the Chicago Beer Festival on October 24 at Union Station.
Burn off all the Halloween candy you've been eating during the Trick or Treat Trot 6k on October 25 in Evanston. Costumes are welcome at this family-friendly event.
Try 250 different types of wine from around the world in four hours during Wine Riot on October 16 to 17 in the Great Hall at Union Station.
Over 20 entrants from around Chicago will compete in the 7th Annual Charitable Chilli Cook-Off on November 7, hosted by Arts of Life. Chillis are separated into two categories: vegetarian-friendly and meat lovers.
Savour a long Sunday brunch at Cindy's, located in the trendy Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. The rooftop boasts beautiful panoramic views of the city.
Test out Hyde Park's newest dumpling spot, PACKED, opening at the end of September. Chef Michael Sheerin elevates the humble morsel with ingredients like king crab and brown butter wrappers.
Indulge in a night of Shakespearean magic with 'The Tempest,' adapted and directed by Aaron Posner and Teller. Catch the show at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre through November 8.
