27 awesome things to do in Chicago this fall

Ah, Chicago in the fall. That fleeting moment before the temperature drops below zero and snow blankets the city.

Whether you’re a resident or are just passing through on business, it’d be a shame to let the fair season fly by without a bike ride along Michigan Lake or a visit to one of the city’s pop-up pumpkin patches, not to mention a slew of cultural events, beer festivals, and more taking place just about every weekend.

Keep scrolling for the 27 best ways to soak up fall in the Windy City.

