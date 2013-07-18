HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Majestic Long Island Estate With 2 Vineyards Is On Sale For $26.5 Million

East Farm Estate, a majestic 32-acre property in the village of Head of the Harbor on the north shore of Long Island, is currently on the market for $26.5 million.
Just a little over one hour from Manhattan by car, East Farm is a historic property with a private beach on the Long Island harbor, two fully functional vineyards, and a wine-tasting house constructed in 1690.
The home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. A lighthouse-shaped rotunda serves as an astronomical observatory and gives the home a distinctive look.
Outside there are two expansive East and West Lawns, as well as a tennis court, boat house and in-ground pool.
Welcome to the centrepiece of East Farm Estate: the main home. This is only the back entrance, if you can believe it.
At 26,500 square feet it dominates the landscape and includes an astronomical observatory, greenhouse, rooftop deck and billiard room.
The ocean is visible at all times through floor-to-ceiling windows, as seen in the luxe living room.
The main house alone has 9 bathrooms. This one includes a double vanity and a dramatic bathtub with smooth marble finishes.
The library is also full of natural light and dark touches complement the rich wood paneling. Bonus: it has a ladder that slides slide across the entire bookcase.
A covered walkway connects the main house with a greenhouse and accompanying 3,000-square-foot historic guesthouse that has 4 bedrooms and was originally constructed in 1860.
One of the most attractive things about the property is that it comes with a glorious private beach and a boat house as well.
But if you don't want to get all sandy, you can take a dip in the outdoor pool, seen here from the expansive West Lawn.
...or play a quick match on the private tennis court. It's framed by trees on one side and faces the beach on the other, so the ocean breeze is never far away.
Seen here is one of two impeccably-maintained vineyards that grace the property. Together both vineyards produce over 750 cases of wine each year.
East Farm also has a 6,000-square-foot wine tasting house conveniently located next to the first vineyard. It was built in 1690 and meant to serve as the property's original farmhouse, but now it's one of Long Island's only waterfront tasting rooms.
The custom marble terrace is perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine while gazing out at the Long Island Sound.
