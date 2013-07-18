HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Majestic Long Island Estate With 2 Vineyards Is On Sale For $26.5 Million

A view of the estate from above.

East Farm Estate, a majestic 32-acre property in the village of Head of the Harbor on the north shore of Long Island, is currently on the market for $26.5 million.



Just a little over one hour from Manhattan by car, East Farm is a historic property with a private beach on the Long Island harbor, two fully functional vineyards, and a wine-tasting house constructed in 1690.

The home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. A lighthouse-shaped rotunda serves as an astronomical observatory and gives the home a distinctive look.

Outside there are two expansive East and West Lawns, as well as a tennis court, boat house and in-ground pool.

