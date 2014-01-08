HOUSE OF THE DAY: This 26,000-Square-Foot Spanish Villa Looks Like A James Bond-Inspired Night Club

If James Bond decided to build an ultra-modern nightclub in his secret hideaway, this home in Mallorca, Spain is what it would look like.

The 26,867-square-foot mansion — known as the “Chameleon Villa” — takes swank to another level. It comes complete with crisp white interiors, colourful LED lights, and a bumping sound system that mimic the atmosphere of a highly exclusive club.

According to the listing, the house itself is divided up into three different buildings: The first acting as the main residence, the second as a fitness center, and the third as lodging for party guests.

It’s listed with Sotheby’s International Realty. Price is available only on request.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.