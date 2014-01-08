HOUSE OF THE DAY: This 26,000-Square-Foot Spanish Villa Looks Like A James Bond-Inspired Night Club

If James Bond decided to build an ultra-modern nightclub in his secret hideaway, this home in Mallorca, Spain is what it would look like.
The 26,867-square-foot mansion — known as the “Chameleon Villa” — takes swank to another level. It comes complete with crisp white interiors, colourful LED lights, and a bumping sound system that mimic the atmosphere of a highly exclusive club.
According to the listing, the house itself is divided up into three different buildings: The first acting as the main residence, the second as a fitness center, and the third as lodging for party guests.
It’s listed with Sotheby’s International Realty. Price is available only on request.
Dramatically perched on a cliff overlooking Son Vida, Mallorca, the all-white 'Chameleon Villa' might be a bit of a misnomer.
For some after-dinner drinks, guests can just mosey on over to the wet bar, right inside the kitchen.
Another part of the house is made up of a 'pool, wellness, and fitness area' complete with an elegant spa.
