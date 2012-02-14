26 Up-And-Coming Tech Entrepreneurs You Need To Watch

Business Insider recently released the Silicon Valley 100, our annual list of people making waves in California’s digital scene. It is comprised of VCs, senior executives, and founders. This year there were a bunch of new additions and you need to meet them. These entrepreneurs weren’t well known one year ago. Now they are red-hot.
CEO, Kabam
Kabam is like a hardcore version of Zynga--it relies on a smaller number of players that are willing to spend more money on its Facebook games. Kabam's Kevin Chou raised $85 million in May this year.
Founder and CEO, Practice Fusion
This startup is building an electronic platform for health records. It raised $36 million in 2011 and moved into some swanky new offices to make space for its quick expansion.
President and CEO, Stoke, Inc.
Varma and Stoke, a mobile broadband startup, raised a stunning $93 million in 2011.
CEO and Cofounder, HotelTonight
Hotel Tonight lets you book last-minute, overnight stays at discounted rates. In 2011, it raised both a Series A and Series B round of financing for a total of $12.3 million. Investors include Battery Ventures, Accel Partners, First Round Capital and angels Rich Barton, Erik Bachford, Brad Gerstner, and Hugh Crean.
It was also named one of the 20 Hot Silicon Valley Startups To Watch last summer.
Founder, Bitcoin
Bitcoin was rampantly popular among geeks in Silicon Valley for a while last year. It was touted as something that would replace modern currencies--a purely digital currency that can be transferred directly from person to person over the internet.
CEO and President, Marketo
Marketo is one of the valley's new enterprise darlings, and plays in the field of marketing automation. It raised more than $50 million, and more than doubled its revenues in 2011.
Cofounders, Pulse
Pulse is a reader app that gives a you a very nice visual look at your RSS feed. Kothari and Gupta made lots of great media partnerships in 2011. They also raised an additional $9 million in venture funding.
Cofounder and President; Cofounder and CTO, Waze
Waze raised $30 million last year to build out its socially-powered traffic tracking app. It's one of a few companies that also has Mary Meeker, one of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers' top partners, on board.
Founder, PandoDaily
Sarah Lacy left TechCrunch last year to found her own news site called PandoDaily. She said she wants to build the 'site of record' for startups in Silicon Valley, and she raised $2.5 million from a ton of investors to do it.
CEO and cofounders, GetAround
GetAround was the winner of TechCrunch Disrupt 2011. It allows users to rent cars from each other. If you don't mind getting eye rolls, you can call it the 'AirBNB of car rentals.'
Founder, TaskRabbit
Busque launched TaskRabbit in 2008.
TaskRabbit is a local network that allows users to post and complete tasks in their neighborhoods. Think Craigslist and Twitter mushed together.
Although it has been around for a few years, TaskRabbit gained more traction this year than in the past few combined. It was featured on ABC Nightly News as a solution for America's job crisis and it has raised ~ $20 million in the past year.
CEO and Cofounder; CTO and Cofounder Klout
Klout measures your influence online with your Twitter, Google+ and other social networking accounts.
It may or may not be a measure of how much less influential you are on the Internet than Justin Bieber (who has a perfect 100 Klout score)--but it's still incredibly popular. Klout's top team also raised around $30 million last year.
Founder; CEO, Jawbone
Jawbone, the company behind the Bluetooth headsets and the UP health device, raised another $40 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and DST's Yuri Milner in December 2011.
Cofounder and CEO, Uber
You wouldn't expect to find a lot of disruption in the taxi industry, but that's just what Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp saw--and exploited--with a hit smartphone app for hailing town cars.
Uber, which lets you order a town car directly from your phone and charges your credit card automatically, is now growing like wildfire and expanding to new cities just about every month.
Founder and CEO, Lytro
In 2011, Ng's team invented a new kind of camera. With it, you take the picture and then decide where to set the focus. It's so cool that Steve Jobs wanted to build it into the next iPhone.
CEO and Cofounder, Box.net
26-year-old Aaron Levie's Box.net is on a hot streak. After turning down a $500 million plus offer, the company raised more than $90 million toward the end of the year. It's generating between $25 million and $40 million in revenue annually.
Cofounder; Cofounder; Engineer, Pinterest
Pinterest grew like wildfire last year, ending the year with more than 11 million visits in a week in December. It's been described as a 'Reddit for girls,' and the company bills itself as 'an online pinboard to collect and share what inspires you.'
