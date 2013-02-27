26 Ways To Save On Spring Break Travel

Depending on your spring break dates, it might already be too late for thorough planning and advance ticket purchasing. But plan what you can.

Knowing where you're going, how you're getting there, and what you'll need means less stress and less likelihood of extra expenses and last-minute rate hikes. Developing a budget now will help you save on staples so you can splurge where it counts.

2. Check with your school. Many colleges have on-campus travel agents who can help plan your vacation and find the best rates; your school might even get special discounts.

And campus organisations might be planning trips of their own, so you can get in on good deals there or find people to split costs with.