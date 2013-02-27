26 Ways To Save On Spring Break Travel

Spring break is around the corner and you’re ready to chill. But while you’ve been slaving away to pass your midterms, you haven’t made any plans – and you don’t have much money.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
A good spring break doesn’t require a ton of cash: a place to go, a way to get there, somewhere to stay, cheap food, and – for those of proper age – perhaps a drink or two.
Depending on your spring break dates, it might already be too late for thorough planning and advance ticket purchasing. But plan what you can.
Knowing where you're going, how you're getting there, and what you'll need means less stress and less likelihood of extra expenses and last-minute rate hikes. Developing a budget now will help you save on staples so you can splurge where it counts.
2. Check with your school. Many colleges have on-campus travel agents who can help plan your vacation and find the best rates; your school might even get special discounts.
And campus organisations might be planning trips of their own, so you can get in on good deals there or find people to split costs with.
Find Groupon and LivingSocial deals for areas you're heading to or through -- these sites serve travellers well, because deals frequently pop up for food and hotels.
When booking or buying anything, look for online promotional codes and discounts too. When you're in a hotel or all-night diner, grab one of those deal books from the corner stuffed with tourist brochures -- they've got maps and coupons.
When you're travelling, don't be shy about talking to the locals -- first, because meeting new people is what travel is all about, but just as important, locals can tell you what's worth checking out and what's an overpriced tourist trap. They'll save you time and money.
5. Don't buy stupid souvenirs. Most of us cut loose on vacation, including with our wallets. While it's fun to be impulsive about what you do and where you go, don't succumb to impulse buys of tourist junk. You can find that stuff cheaper online anyway.
6. Know the local laws. Speed limits are obvious, but some states -- and certainly foreign countries -- have different rules about driving and what could get you pulled over, including driving while on the phone. The last thing you need on a trip is a brush with the law, which could mean hefty fines or worse. There may also be noise ordinances, or restrictions on what you can have at the beach.
Cost sharing is a great way to cut car, hotel, and other travel expenses. Try to collect a group of friends with useful skills: your obsessive-compulsive roommate who's organised and can keep track of details, the cheapskate who can sniff out deals or knows the area, a sweet-talker who can score you discounts and smooth over ruffled feathers, and somebody who can cook so you don't eat sandwiches and potato chips all week.
If you're the type to have a little party the night before you go, you'll probably end up packing at the last minute. Make a list so you don't forget stuff like sunglasses, hat, clothes, sneakers and sandals, camera, and whatever else you need. That will keep you from having to buy them again at your destination.
If you're going to be drinking, bring your own. Alcohol isn't cheap, and you won't immediately know where the best prices and drink specials are on arrival.
So bring your own -- but only if you're old enough to legally have it. And be careful -- the quickest way to ruin any trip is to overindulge, and one place you don't want to save is with free lodging in the local jail.
11. Groceries. This is why you want a cook in the group -- so you don't have to eat out for every meal, but you don't have to subsist on your usual dorm fare of Ramen either.
Well, it's not like you're going to leave that behind, but WalletPop has 6 great apps for saving on spring break.
You already know the most popular places for spring break -- Vegas, South Beach, Key West, Cancun -- and so does everyone else. So pick somewhere less popular for a more interesting experience and cheaper air and hotel rates.
Here's nine of the Best Alternative Spring Break Locations from U.S. News and World Report, and check out our list of Top 2013 Vacation Hotspots.
If you're looking abroad, you might want to skip Europe; your dollars just won't stretch as far there. Instead, think south of the border and the Caribbean: Check out this list of cheap international destinations, also from U.S. News and World report.
15. Pedestrian-friendly. One more thing to factor into your destination decision -- if you're not going on a road trip, at least -- is how you'll get around.
Pick a destination where you won't have to rent a car: Look for places where everything worthwhile is in walking distance, or a place that has good, cheap public transit and bike rentals.
As we just mentioned, one way to save might be a road trip. Wherever you're going, you'll have a way to get around. If you listen to our earlier advice and decide to travel with your buddies, you can take the most fuel-efficient car you've got between you and split the cost of gas. travelling with friends can be almost as much fun as wherever you're going.
Here's an all-inclusive solution for spring break -- travel, place to stay, food, entertainment, and a destination for one low price.
To save on airfare, especially at this late stage in the game, you need to be flexible. Don't turn up your nose at midweek or middle-of-the-night flights -- they're the cheapest.
Use your frequent flier miles now, or ask your parents for theirs. And, as always, look for deals; booking flight and hotel together can save hundreds.
As Stacy mentioned in the video above, these are a cheap solution when you need a place to crash. And while it's true you can't party at many hostels, how much of your spring break will you be spending there anyway?
If you know anybody near your destination, maybe you can get a free room from someone you know and trust.
Just don't abuse your welcome, and throw them a few bucks for what you use in food and electricity -- it would've been far more expensive otherwise.
21. Other people's homes. If you're really adventurous, check out online listings for vacation rentals, spare bedrooms, or even apartment swapping.
You might be able to work out something cheap with someone cool, and maybe you can return the favour when they go on vacation. You might also try to find a free or cheap place to sleep at couchsurfing.org.
If you're going on a road trip and plan on slumming it, you could always stay in your vehicle -- but that's often illegal.
A better option is to find a nearby campground. Also a great place to make new friends and cook out.
Sometimes all-you-can-eat is all you can afford. Find out where the best happy hour and buffet places are in the area, from locals or online.
24. In the kitchen. If you've got a place with a kitchen, make use of it -- and not just the microwave.
Cooking is way cheaper than eating out every day, and if you make just one or two big meals, the leftovers can last all week.
If you get complimentary breakfast or any kind of on-site discounts, make use of them. Watch out for stuff in your room that costs you, though: That mini-bar is not your friend.
26. Somebody else's school. If the local college has spring break on a different week than you do, there are probably some events happening on campus -- which might include free food.
Now you're ready to party. Just don't do anything we wouldn't do: In other words, don't waste money. And if parties don't suit your style or your vacation, be productive and help others by Using Your Spring Break to Volunteer.
