26 Successful People Who Failed At First

Not getting that promotion can feel like the end of the world, but the people on this list show that devastating failures are just another stop on the road to success.
We’ve put together some of the world’s greatest success stories, from movie stars to scientists, who just happen to have experienced massive failure that could have easily made them give-up.
But they didn’t and now they’re the monumental successes that they are remembered for, a good source of encouragement when it feels like you will never make it to the top.
Steven Spielberg was rejected from his dream school, the University of Southern California, three times.
Charlie Chaplin's act was rejected by executives because they thought it was too obscure for people to understand.
Marilyn Monroe's first contract with Columbia Pictures expired because they told her she wasn't pretty or talented enough to be an actress.
Vera Wang failed to make the U.S. Olympic figure-skating team. Then she became an editor at Vogue and was passed over for the editor-in-chief position.
She began designing wedding gowns at 40 and today is the premier designer in the business, with a multi-billion dollar industry.
Several more of his businesses failed before the premiere of his movie Snow White. Today, most childhoods wouldn't be the same without his ideas.
Charles Darwin was considered an average student. He gave up on a career in medicine and was going to school to become a parson.
George W. Bush once joked: 'So now we know --if you graduate from Yale, you become president. If you drop out, you get to be vice president.'
Astaire went on to be the most famous dancer of all time and won the hearts of American women forever.
Oprah Winfrey was fired from her television reporting job because they told her she wasn't fit to be on screen.
But Winfrey rebounded and became the undisputed queen of television talk shows. She's also a billionaire.
After his first film, Harrison Ford underwhelmed the producer and was told he would probably never succeed.
He sometimes starved in order to create the 800 paintings he'd eventually do. Today, his works are priceless.
He abandoned a second because of a fight and a third went downhill because of declining sales.
He went on to become one of the greatest American entrepreneurs ever.
While developing his vacuum, Sir James Dyson went through 5,126 failed prototypes and his savings over 15 years.
But the 5,127th prototype worked and now the Dyson brand is the best-selling vacuum cleaner in the United States.
J.K. Rowling was unemployed, divorced and raising a daughter on social security while writing the first Harry Potter novel.
J.K. Rowling is now internationally renowned for her 7 book Harry Potter series and is the first person to become a billionaire from writing.
Stephen King was initially so frustrated with his first novel, Carrie that he threw it in the trash.
King's wife found the manuscript in the trash and took it out. To date his 49 novels have sold 350 million copies
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.