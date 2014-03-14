26 Stunning Images You Won't Believe Were Found On Google Street View

Artist Jon Rafman spends hours culling through Google’s Street View images to find bizarre and stunning moments happening all over the world.

He created a Tumblr, 9-eyes — named after the 9 cameras Google Street View uses — where he curates the best images he finds.

Rafman says sometimes he picks a location and “just wanders,” captivated by what he sees.

He told The New York Times in 2013:

There’s also this excitement that potentially I was the first to ever look at this image because there’s no cameraman — it’s just a robot. There’s something inherently exciting knowing that you might be the first person to ever gaze upon a scene that happened in the past.

The photos are truly amazing.

