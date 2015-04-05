26 sexist ads of the 'Mad Men' era that companies wish we'd forget

Harrison Jacobs, Jim Edwards
You mean a woman can open itAlcoa Aluminium

“Mad Men” is famous for illuminating a bygone era, replete with three-martini lunches, glamorous clothing, and, of course, casual sexism.

The rampant sexism in “Mad Men” was typical of the 1960s, when the outlook for women in America was just beginning to change. While the “second wave” of feminism began in the ’60s, mainstream America was still very much a “man’s world.”

That attitude carried over into advertising, which did little to advance gender roles and ran ads that implied women were idiots who cared mostly about pleasing their men.

In honour of the premiere of Mad Men’s final season, we collected some of advertising’s most egregious sexist ads from that era. The first episode of Mad Men’s final season airs April 5th at 10 pm eastern.

1950: The ad begins, 'Most husbands, nowadays, have stopped beating their wives ... '

1951: 'Show her it's a man's world.'

1952: This ad makes light of domestic violence.

1952: 'Don't worry darling, you didn't burn the beer!'

1953: Alcoa Aluminium's bottle caps open 'without a knife blade, a bottle opener, or even a husband.'

1953: It's so easy to use that even a woman with 'no mechanical aptitude' can operate it.

1955: Guess who does all the dishes?

1956: 'Budweiser has delighted more husbands than any other brew ever known.'

1959: Woman are 'a drag.'

1961: 'That's what wives are for!'

1963: The most important quality in coffee is how much it will please your man.

1964: 'Are you woman enough to buy a man's mustard?'

1964: 'Women are soft and gentle, but they hit things … She can jab the hood. Graze the door. Or bump the bumper …'

1966: Wives are desperate for home appliances and will cry to get them.

1967: 'The best ones are thin and rich.'

1968: American Airlines wants you to think of its attractive flight attendants as your mother.

1968: The moon isn't going to clean itself.

1969: 'Housewife headache.'

1969: Tipalet wants you to know that cigarettes are made for men, but instantly attractive to women.

1969-1970: Jell-O doesn't think a woman can understand office hierarchies.

1970: Datacomp has a computer anyone can use ... even women!

1970: 'Keep up with the house ... '

1970: 'It's nice to have a girl around the house.'

1971: The caption below the ad reads, 'It makes driving as effortless as sleeping. Sleeping, Luv ... '

1973: 'It's a wifesaver!'

1974: Weyenberg Shoes thinks women belong at men's feet.

How does Mad Men compare to reality?

